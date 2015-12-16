Make OdishaDiary your Homepage
Odisha CM to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists
Para Athlos organised by XIMB-XUB for specially abled children
Nalco achieves break-through with nano-based Emrion technology for removing fluorine contamination
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists organised by JD Centre of Art at 11:45 am at IDCOL Auditorium, Bhubaneswar. Smr. Arti Ahuja, IAS, Shri Lalit Mansingh, Am...
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: Central University of Orissa, Koraput observed 68th Republic Day in a befitting manner at its Sunabeda campus. Prof. Sachidanand Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor unfolded the tricolour and addressed the staff, students and the children of the adjacent village.&...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Social Responsibility Cell (SRC) of Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XIMB, XUB) organized Para Athlos, a sports meet for specially abled children at the XUB grounds on 26th January 2017 to commemorate the 68th Repub...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: “Nalco achieved commercial success with a break-through nano based Emrion technology for deflouridation, for the first time in the world. The technology has been put into operation at Angul for recovering fluoride contamination. The results...
Bhubaneswar: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha amid tight security cover on Thursday. While Governor S. C. Jamir hoisted tricolour at the State-level celebration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the National Flag at Baraba...
New Delhi: Odisha Tableau depicting DolaYatra draws applause from spectators during 68th Republic Day ceremony at Rjapath in New Delhi in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. The tableau signifying popular festival Dola Melana which...
Puri: The official Twitter account of Beach Carnival Puri (@PuriCarnival) came upon a hashtag named #BeachCarnivalPuri, after a unanimous discussion with the followers. As decided upon, this hashtag got used by considerate number of followers including some influential people which lead to...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government makes Global Positioning System (GPS) mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items. This was informed by the Food Supplies Department Principal Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra. He said that after a review meeting of the Food Supplies Depa...
CM Naveen Patnaik at the Republic Day parade at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on 26-1-2017.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Padma Awards 2017 announced
New Delhi: Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, t
JICA's president visits India to strengthen the special, cooperative relationship between India and Japan
BHARAT PARV being Organized at Red Fort from 26th to 31st January 2017
68th Republic Day Celebration At IFFCO, Paradip Unit
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Paradip: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated at IFFCO Paradip Unit on 26th Jan. 2017. The Republic Day is being celebrated in India every year on 26th of January to honour the constitution of India and it came into force on the same day in the year, 1950. Every
Nalco pitches for Value Added Products
Jet Airways Celebrates India's 68th Republic Day With Exciting Fares Across Its Domestic And Global Network
Dubai Odia beat Kalinga Bira to win Odisha Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 in UAE
Dubai: United Odia Cricket Association, UAE successfully organized the final match between Dubai Odia and Kalinga Bira in the fourth edition of the Odisha Cup cricket tournament on 20th Jan, Friday at
Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture for Republic Day at Elante Mall Chandigarh
NLUO IDIA Team Interviews Dampada College Students for Scholarships
Sony music acquires the music rights of Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai
Mumbai: Global music giant and No. 1 music label Sony Music signs an upcoming Indian Tamil-language romance film writt
Speech of Key Note Speaker Dr. Subramanian Swamy at KLF 2016...
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Odisha Living Legend Award 2015 - Magazine Inauguration...
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Watch Video
Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Puri
Berhampur
Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
Anugul Town
Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Talcher
Paradip
Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Bhubaneswar
Tata Steel Bhubaneswar literary meet concludes on a positive note
Bhubaneswar: The second edition of the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar literary meet (TBLM) concluded today on a high note with diverse, engaging and enriching sessions by writers and intellectuals for liter
Apollo Hospitals launches Apollo Elder Care centers across cities
Sainik School Annual Athletic Meet Closes
Blood Grouping Camp At Adibasi Pada
KPL 10th Edition Inaugurated at KIIT
HungryFree.com logo launched at CREDAI Property Expo
Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University delivers Key Note Address at NIT Rourkela
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University recently delivered the key note address at the NIT Rourkela National Management Conclave on “Business, Innovation and
Short Term Course DIISL 2015 by Dept. of ECE, NIT Rourkela
Short-term course designed in NITR
Rourkela Steel Plant bags CII -EXIM Bank Award
Slow Judgement Delivery System – A Curse for Democracy -Prof (Dr.) Sunil Kumar Sarangi
Four workers injured in explosion at RSP
Safety Fortnight celebrations begin at MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr A K Jha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today inaugurated the Safety Fortnight celebrations 2015-16, an annual feature i
HQs-XI wins MCL Inter-Area Cricket Championship
Mahila Mandal celebrates Diwali in old age home
Odisha: Loka Sangathan Samabesh kicks off at Sambalpur
Media Must Play a Constructive Role in Women Empowerment
Demand for IIM in Odisha: Sambalpur bandh successful
International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: For the first time such a mega event is planned in Odisha in the tourist season. The carnival, which will be held in the lines of Goa carnival, will have lots of f
Odisha: GRP to take Train fire mishap accused on remand
2,500 RSS volunteers in Odisha help devotees in Puri
Odisha DGP inaugurates Puri Traffic PS building
Sandy tribute to former Odisha Chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik at Puri beach
Odisha govt appointed IAS SC Mohapatra as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
Children urge a girl child and adolescent friendly environment in Ganjam, Odisha
Berhampur: Berhampur Children’s Federation today celebrated the ‘National Girl Child Day’on 24 January, 2017. On this occasion the members of children’s federation organized me
Odisha: Two-Day Long Kite Festival Inaugurated at Gopalpur-On-Sea
Youth joined hands to lead development of Berhampur city through Berhampur Youth Federation
Slum youth trained on Leadership and Active Citizenship
Only 8 household toilets has been constructed in Berhampur city under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban
Books are real friends n best medicine: N.Panigrahy
JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organising Silver Jubilee Conference
Cuttack: JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organized a Press Conference on the eve of Silver Jubilee Conference in Hospital premises. Rtn. PP. Sushanta Mohanty, Presiden
Odisha: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station inaugurated
Meritorious Girls Education Award - 2016
Awareness campaign on Dengue in Cuttack by Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch
CMC corporator quizzed over D-bros link
Swachh Bharat Rally marks KVS Foundation Day
Tata Power organises eye check-up camp at Kalinganagar
Kalinganagar: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always undertaken initiatives to address the needs of the communities, and provided them with superior healthcare facilities. In
Tata Steel launches intense Campaign Against Dengue in Odisha's Kalinganagar Area
Tata Steel celebrates National Youth Day at Kalingangar
Tata Steel promotes use of alternative energy in Kalinganagar periphery
Body of a worker found in steel plant
Tata Power organises a drawing competition on energy conservation for students in Kalinganagar
HAL celebrates 70th Independence Day in engine division Sunabeda
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrates its 70th Independence Day on 15 August 2016. Like every year this year also it was observed that with high sec
CMSB organized soft drink camp on the eve Aahar inaugural ceremony: Sunabeda
Republic Day celebrated in HAL Sunabeda
COPS conducts vehicle checking drive; Rs 5900 fine realized
Odisha teen wins top honour in KBI Asia Championship 2015-2016
Odisha: Hospital blamed over employees unfortunate death of HAL employee
JSPL celebrates 2nd International Day of Yoga with mass yoga session
Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) celebrated the Second International Day of Yoga with a mass yoga session participated by hundreds of employees with their family and people from the local vi
Odisha Khadi Board participate in Rahagiri Day celebration in Bhubaneswar
JSPL's Odisha Units celebrate 67th Republic Day
Children's Day Celebration at Jindal Schools
Shallu Jindal meets SHG members at Odisha's Angul
85th Birthday of Shri OP Jindal observed by JSPL in Odisha
Odisha Viglance arrested Asst Engg and Jr Engg in Mayurbhanj
Baripada: An Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing in Mayurbhanj on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 14,000 bribe from a road construction contract
Gram Rojgar Sevak held taking bribe
Ambedkar statue reinstalled on birth anniversary
Controversy over school children in BJD padayatra
All Odisha Similipal Open Tennis inaugurated
Naveen's cheap rice to create an army of idle people: JMM
Odisha: Four Govt. School Heads Complaint against protester
Report by Rajeev Lochan Rathan; Bhawanipatna: Four government school headmasters lodged complaint at town police limits against those leaders who forcefully took kids from the school campus to the pro
Odisha: Vedanta Conducts Safety Awareness Campaign in Lanjigarh
Odisha: Vedanta Foundation Organizes Healthy Baby Competition at Bhawanipatna
Orissa Vigilance raided office, residence of MVI
Vedanta Aluminium holds family planning camp in Orissa
Vedanta Aluminium Supports Orissa Power Lifter for World Championship
Odisha: Jharsuguda hosts workshop on uses of fly ash at Sesa Sterlite Complex
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jharsuguda: Initiated by the District Administration, Jharsuguda a daylong seminar on Fly Ash utilization was organised here at Sesa Sterlite Complex ,Jharsuguda
Sesa Sterlite Observed National Fire Service Week 2014
Odisha: Noted Odia writer Jagadish Mohanty is no more
Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to build community hall at Jharsuguda
Somany Ceramics inaugurates Somany Exclusive showroom in Jharsuguda
Odisha: Political Violence creating stress in Jharsuguda town
Talcher Working Journalists' Association Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp
Report by Dhiramohan Ray, Talcher: Talcher Working Journalists’ Association today organized a mega blood donation camp at Prajamandal Bhawan, Talcher on the eve of National Press Day. On t
Fortnight Odia Newspaper '
Cancer Awareness Camp organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha
Odisha Journalists' body organised 4th Pillar Award Ceremony, at Talcher
NTPC organised Cleaning drive during Swachh Bharat Campaign at Talcher Kaniha
NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated National Safety Day
Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival
Paradeep: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival named ‘Aama Paradip’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for two days on Friday an
Major fire breaks out at IOCL refinery plant at Paradip a week before PM Narendra Modi's visit
Odisha Governor visits Paradip Port
Paradip Port Trust observes National Unity Day
Odisha: 76 candidates remained in fray for Paradeep municipal polls
Canfest-2015 theatre carnival ends, finale play 'Mahiyasi' spell bounded Paradeep audience
BJP will get majority in Parlakhemundi civic polls
Parlakhemundi: Gajapati district BJP president Tripati Nayak on Thursday claimed that the party would get a clear majority in the forthcoming Parla Municipality elections. Stating that the party has a
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects in Gajapati district
Iftar celebrate in Parlakemundi
Krushnachandra Gajapati anniversary celebrated
Orissa Chief Minister inaugurates Centurion University of Technology & Management at Parlakhemundi
Orissa: MP Siddhanta Mahapatra flags off Passenger train to Paralakhemundi
Lanco Foundation Odisha Organises Camp for Divyangs
Bhubaneswar: Odishadiary Bureau Lanco Foundation Odisha organised screening camp for Divyangs at Sahakar Avas Pradyog, Mashara, Binjharpur in the district of Jajpur last
IIMC Foundation Day Celebrated; 'Ethical media: Need of the hour'
IIMC, Dhenkanal organises seminar of Media and Governance
Odisha: Craftsmen across India showcase their product at Pallishree Mela in Dhenkanal
Odisha: Rain plays a spoilsport in Pallishree Mela, Dhenkanal
IIMC, Dhenkanal celebrates World Photography Day
Dubai Odia beat Kalinga Bira to win Odisha Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 in UAE
Dubai: United Odia Cricket Association, UAE successfully organized the final match between Dubai Odia and Kalinga Bira in the fourth edition of the Odisha Cup cricket tournament on 20th Jan, Friday at
Honda racers steal the show at the season finale of National Championship
Delhi University Bags KPL Champion Trophy
Sri Sri University Receives Best Innovative University National Award
Kamala Kanta Dash Bhubaneswar: Smt. Mridula Sinha, the Her Excellency Governor of Goa conferred Best Innovative University Award on Odisha’s Sri Sri University. Prof Srinivas Subbarao Pasumarthi, the Executive Registrar of Sri Sri University received the award from the Governor
Kalpana, an imagination film on saswat joshi life story directed by Ramesh Rout
Sri Sri University's Prof Srinivas Subbarao receives Outstanding Management Teacher Award
NLUO IDIA Team Interviews Dampada College Students for Scholarships
Cuttack: The NLUO IDIA team led by Rahul Agrawal conducted a sensitization and interview session for students of Dampada Anchalika Mahavidyalaya last week. This was conducted as a follow up to the general sensitization and information session on careers in law which was held in October 2016.&n
Dalmia Cement organizes free health camp for masons
National Youth Day organised at Kandhamal
Dubai Odia beat Kalinga Bira to win Odisha Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 in UAE
Dubai: United Odia Cricket Association, UAE successfully organized the final match between Dubai Odia and Kalinga Bira in the fourth edition of the Odisha Cup cricket tournament on 20th Jan, Friday at the Sharjah English School stadium. An energetic and inspired Dubai Odia(DO) won the coveted Odisha
Utkalika organizes a unique Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition at Chennai
Western Odisha Community of UAE celebrates Puspuni 2017 In Dubai
Interview with Soumendra Padhi, the Director of Bollywood film on Budhia Singh
He has brought laurels to Odisha. He took up a unique Odia real life story of Budhia Singh, the youngest marathoner, to create a fascinating biopic that has touched millions of hearts and has inspired many of us. Hindi film industry and reviewers are all praise for this inspiring debut. He is
Interview with Amrit Ruturaj, young IAS Officer
Interview with Ambassador Amarendra Khatua
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
Winter in Jaipur I live in Dhenkanal, Central Odisha, where we look forward to winter. Winter here is mild and it brings with it loads of fresh vegetables in the local market and flowers in our garde
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
Toilet facilities on the long route bus journey a dire need in Odisha
