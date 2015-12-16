Make OdishaDiary your Homepage
L V Prasad Eye Institute at Bhubaneswar Celebrates 11th Anniversary as a Pioneering Eyecare Tertiary in Odisha
We are facing energy poverty mainly because of our population and our need for industrialization says Odisha Governor
UN Behera takes oath as Chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Noamundi: Noamundi Iron Mine (NIM) of OMQ (Ore, Mines & Quarries) Division of Tata Steel executed a pilot launch of Drone Application in Mine Monitoring (DAMM), today. With this, NIM has become the first mine in the country to introduce drone in mine moni...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Bhubaneswar celebrated its eleventh anniversary today. On this occasion, recognizing a donor's commitment to the eradication of avoidable blindness and the establishment of centres of excellence, the campus...
Report by Sambit Samal, Bhubaneswar: In the mechanized and the fast-moving world of today the consumption of petroleum products has become an important yardstick of a country's prosperity. Despite the discovery of new sources of unconventional energy, petroleum remains the primary en...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: UN Behera has been formally appointed as the new Chairman of Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission. Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir administered oath of office and secrecy to Upendra Nath Behera as Chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory...
Bhubaneswar: Inaugural function of Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive - Saksham'17 was conducted at Jaydev bhavan, Bhubaneswar and the function was inaugurated by Governor of Odisha. Dr.S C Jamir. In his Inaugural address, he has stressed upon the need to conse...
Report by Minakshi Tripathy, Dubai: The Western Odisha Community of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) organized Puspuni Celebrations in Dubai on Friday, 13th January 2017. The star attraction at this year's celebrations was Loka Kabi Padma Shri Haladhar Nag, the noted Sambalpuri &...
Report by Dipankar Piyush, Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Lancers, the Bhubaneswar based hockey team promoted by Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC), a joint effort of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today unve...
Bhubaneswar: Eleven leaders including 2 CM, 2 Union ministers BJP's star campaigner list for Odisha Panchyat Polls. Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Union ministers RamKripal Yadav, Vishnudeo Sai in BJP's star campaigner list . Odisha p...
Today's Photos
Mukteswar Dance Festival - Odissi Duet
Monday, January 16, 2017
National & Global Affairs
PM Narendra Modi salutes Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army, on the occasion of Army Day. "Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army. Indian
Annual Workshop on Forestry and Natural Resource Management Projects organized in Kolkata for JICA assisted projects
Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu says Urban Renaissance is on in India
Business Diary
JioNet Wi-Fi Service at Industrial Exhibition
Hyderabad: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is offering 'JioNet' High Speed Wi-Fi internet service at the ongoing 77th All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally, Hyderabad. Popularly known as Numaish, this 45 day long exhibition
Utkal Alumina Organises 19th Mines Environment Week
World of Titan revamps its retail format in Bhubaneswar
Event Diary
NALCO CMD joined as the Chief Guest at the State Level Flower Show 2017
Bhubaneswar: “The beautiful flowers of the seasons are symbolic of nature calling on the Sun God” said Dr Tapan Kumar Chand while addressing as the Chief Guest at the State Level Flower Sh
OPJCC celebrates National Youth Day to commemorate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
Utkalika organizes a unique Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition at Chennai
Entertainment Diary
Pop Star Arjun Kanungo Debuts on Facebook Audio Live with "EK DAFAA (CHINNAMMA)"
Mumbai: Heart throb Arjun Kanungo's single "Ek Dafaa" that released on Jan 12th was the first song t
Video Gallery
Speech of Key Note Speaker Dr. Subramanian Swamy at KLF 2016...
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Odisha Living Legend Award 2015 - Magazine Inauguration...
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Bhubaneswar
KPL 10th Edition Inaugurated at KIIT
Bhubaneswar: The 10th KIIT Premier League (KPL) All India (D&N) T-20 Cricket Tournament organized by KIIT University inaugurated in the KIIT cricket stadium located in Campus -13 on 15th January 2
HungryFree.com logo launched at CREDAI Property Expo
IIPS, NCDS organised the IIPS National Seminar 2017 on Population, Health in Context of Sustainable Development Goals
SBI Bhubaneswar spread awareness by donating day to day needs to poor tribals
SHEMROCK Group of Schools announces 3 year old child as the brand Ambassador of Odisha
Odisha: 7th Patha Utsav Dedicated for Freedom Fighters of Nation
Rourkela
Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University delivers Key Note Address at NIT Rourkela
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University recently delivered the key note address at the NIT Rourkela National Management Conclave on "Business, Innovation and
Short Term Course DIISL 2015 by Dept. of ECE, NIT Rourkela
Short-term course designed in NITR
Rourkela Steel Plant bags CII -EXIM Bank Award
Slow Judgement Delivery System – A Curse for Democracy -Prof (Dr.) Sunil Kumar Sarangi
Four workers injured in explosion at RSP
Sambalpur
Safety Fortnight celebrations begin at MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr A K Jha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today inaugurated the Safety Fortnight celebrations 2015-16, an annual feature i
HQs-XI wins MCL Inter-Area Cricket Championship
Mahila Mandal celebrates Diwali in old age home
Odisha: Loka Sangathan Samabesh kicks off at Sambalpur
Media Must Play a Constructive Role in Women Empowerment
Demand for IIM in Odisha: Sambalpur bandh successful
Puri
Odisha: GRP to take Train fire mishap accused on remand
Puri: Ramachandran Subhas, who was arrested in connection with the fire mishap in three trains at Puri railway station, has confessed to the crime. The Puri Railway Protection Force (RPF), probing the
2,500 RSS volunteers in Odisha help devotees in Puri
Odisha DGP inaugurates Puri Traffic PS building
Sandy tribute to former Odisha Chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik at Puri beach
Odisha govt appointed IAS SC Mohapatra as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
Odisha CM reviews Nabakalebara preparedness
Berhampur
Odisha: Two-Day Long Kite Festival Inaugurated at Gopalpur-On-Sea
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Gopalpur: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, a two-day long kite festival is being organized by the Brahmapur Development Authority (BDA) at Gopalpur-o
Youth joined hands to lead development of Berhampur city through Berhampur Youth Federation
Slum youth trained on Leadership and Active Citizenship
Only 8 household toilets has been constructed in Berhampur city under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban
Books are real friends n best medicine: N.Panigrahy
Children show the way for a safe Deewali in Berhampur
Cuttack
JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organising Silver Jubilee Conference
Cuttack: JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack Eye Hospital & Research Institute organized a Press Conference on the eve of Silver Jubilee Conference in Hospital premises. Rtn. PP. Sushanta Mohanty, Presiden
Odisha: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station inaugurated
Meritorious Girls Education Award - 2016
Awareness campaign on Dengue in Cuttack by Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch
CMC corporator quizzed over D-bros link
Swachh Bharat Rally marks KVS Foundation Day
Kalinga Nagar
Tata Power organises eye check-up camp at Kalinganagar
Kalinganagar: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always undertaken initiatives to address the needs of the communities, and provided them with superior healthcare facilities. In
Tata Steel launches intense Campaign Against Dengue in Odisha's Kalinganagar Area
Tata Steel celebrates National Youth Day at Kalingangar
Tata Steel promotes use of alternative energy in Kalinganagar periphery
Body of a worker found in steel plant
Tata Power organises a drawing competition on energy conservation for students in Kalinganagar
Sunabeda
HAL celebrates 70th Independence Day in engine division Sunabeda
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrates its 70th Independence Day on 15 August 2016. Like every year this year also it was observed that with high sec
CMSB organized soft drink camp on the eve Aahar inaugural ceremony: Sunabeda
Republic Day celebrated in HAL Sunabeda
COPS conducts vehicle checking drive; Rs 5900 fine realized
Odisha teen wins top honour in KBI Asia Championship 2015-2016
Odisha: Hospital blamed over employees unfortunate death of HAL employee
Anugul Town
JSPL celebrates 2nd International Day of Yoga with mass yoga session
Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) celebrated the Second International Day of Yoga with a mass yoga session participated by hundreds of employees with their family and people from the local vi
Odisha Khadi Board participate in Rahagiri Day celebration in Bhubaneswar
JSPL's Odisha Units celebrate 67th Republic Day
Children's Day Celebration at Jindal Schools
Shallu Jindal meets SHG members at Odisha's Angul
85th Birthday of Shri OP Jindal observed by JSPL in Odisha
Baripada
Odisha Viglance arrested Asst Engg and Jr Engg in Mayurbhanj
Baripada: An Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing in Mayurbhanj on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 14,000 bribe from a road construction contract
Gram Rojgar Sevak held taking bribe
Ambedkar statue reinstalled on birth anniversary
Controversy over school children in BJD padayatra
All Odisha Similipal Open Tennis inaugurated
Naveen's cheap rice to create an army of idle people: JMM
Bhawanipatna
Odisha: Four Govt. School Heads Complaint against protester
Report by Rajeev Lochan Rathan; Bhawanipatna: Four government school headmasters lodged complaint at town police limits against those leaders who forcefully took kids from the school campus to the pro
Odisha: Vedanta Conducts Safety Awareness Campaign in Lanjigarh
Odisha: Vedanta Foundation Organizes Healthy Baby Competition at Bhawanipatna
Orissa Vigilance raided office, residence of MVI
Vedanta Aluminium holds family planning camp in Orissa
Vedanta Aluminium Supports Orissa Power Lifter for World Championship
Jharsuguda
Odisha: Jharsuguda hosts workshop on uses of fly ash at Sesa Sterlite Complex
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jharsuguda: Initiated by the District Administration, Jharsuguda a daylong seminar on Fly Ash utilization was organised here at Sesa Sterlite Complex ,Jharsuguda
Sesa Sterlite Observed National Fire Service Week 2014
Odisha: Noted Odia writer Jagadish Mohanty is no more
Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to build community hall at Jharsuguda
Somany Ceramics inaugurates Somany Exclusive showroom in Jharsuguda
Odisha: Political Violence creating stress in Jharsuguda town
Talcher
Talcher Working Journalists' Association Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp
Report by Dhiramohan Ray, Talcher: Talcher Working Journalists' Association today organized a mega blood donation camp at Prajamandal Bhawan, Talcher on the eve of National Press Day. On t
Fortnight Odia Newspaper 'Anushilan' Publishing from Talcher celebrated 14th Annual Day
Cancer Awareness Camp organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha
Odisha Journalists' body organised 4th Pillar Award Ceremony, at Talcher
NTPC organised Cleaning drive during Swachh Bharat Campaign at Talcher Kaniha
NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated National Safety Day
Paradip
Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival
Paradeep: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival named 'Aama Paradip' under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for two days on Friday an
Major fire breaks out at IOCL refinery plant at Paradip a week before PM Narendra Modi's visit
Odisha Governor visits Paradip Port
Paradip Port Trust observes National Unity Day
Odisha: 76 candidates remained in fray for Paradeep municipal polls
Canfest-2015 theatre carnival ends, finale play 'Mahiyasi' spell bounded Paradeep audience
Paralakhemundi
BJP will get majority in Parlakhemundi civic polls
Parlakhemundi: Gajapati district BJP president Tripati Nayak on Thursday claimed that the party would get a clear majority in the forthcoming Parla Municipality elections. Stating that the party has a
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects in Gajapati district
Iftar celebrate in Parlakemundi
Krushnachandra Gajapati anniversary celebrated
Orissa Chief Minister inaugurates Centurion University of Technology & Management at Parlakhemundi
Orissa: MP Siddhanta Mahapatra flags off Passenger train to Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Lanco Foundation Odisha Organises Camp for Divyangs
Bhubaneswar: Odishadiary Bureau Lanco Foundation Odisha organised screening camp for Divyangs at Sahakar Avas Pradyog, Mashara, Binjharpur in the district of Jajpur last
IIMC Foundation Day Celebrated; 'Ethical media: Need of the hour'
IIMC, Dhenkanal organises seminar of Media and Governance
Odisha: Craftsmen across India showcase their product at Pallishree Mela in Dhenkanal
Odisha: Rain plays a spoilsport in Pallishree Mela, Dhenkanal
IIMC, Dhenkanal celebrates World Photography Day
Sports Diary
Sports Minister Vijay Goel inaugurates Khelo India National Level Competitions in New Delhi
New Delhi: Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and sports shri Vijay Goel here today inaugurated Khelo India National level Competitions. The competitions in Delhi have been organized by SAI und
KPL 10th Edition Inaugurated at KIIT
Odisha: Balakrishna Rao of Nabarangpur appointed as Local Manager for 2nd ODI
Odiya Orbit
Sri Sri University's Prof Srinivas Subbarao receives Outstanding Management Teacher Award
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University has received the prestigious AIMS-IRMA Outstanding Management Teacher Award from Association of Indian Management Scholars (AIMS International) in collaboration with IRMA. AIMS-IRMA annual awards recognize individuals as well as
Odisha Boy Biswajit Mohapatra selected for Indian Idol 2016-17 season
Railway man and Acclaimed Painter Bijay Biswaal Receives Odisha Living Legend Award in Art
District Diary
National Youth Day organised at Kandhamal
Report by Narendra Mohanty, Phulbani: On the occasion of National Youth Day as well as Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda, meeting and procession of student and youths has been organised today at Kandhamal by Campaign for Peace with the association of Rushimal College of Brahminigaon. More than 500 stu
DAV Savitri Jindal High School observes 2nd Annual Athletic Meet
Mayurbhanj Utsav to start from Friday
NRO
Utkalika organizes a unique Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition at Chennai
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Chennai: The Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd.- a State Govt. Organization (with the brand name of "UTKALIKA") in coordination with Aksh (a design and marketing company from Chennai) is organising a one-of-its-kind Exhibition and Discou
Western Odisha Community of UAE celebrates Puspuni 2017 In Dubai
Antardrishti festival, celebrating 91st birt anniverssary of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra
Interview
Interview with Soumendra Padhi, the Director of Bollywood film on Budhia Singh
He has brought laurels to Odisha. He took up a unique Odia real life story of Budhia Singh, the youngest marathoner, to create a fascinating biopic that has touched millions of hearts and has inspired many of us. Hindi film industry and reviewers are all praise for this inspiring debut. He is
Interview with Amrit Ruturaj, young IAS Officer
Interview with Ambassador Amarendra Khatua
Column
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
New Year Greeting Cards I used to get dozens of New Year greetings cards by post and courier till about 10 years ago. The numbers started decreasing steadily every passing year. This year, ti
Toilet facilities on the long route bus journey a dire need in Odisha
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
