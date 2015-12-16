Make OdishaDiary your Homepage
Western Odisha Community of UAE celebrates Puspuni 2017 In Dubai
Odisha: Mahima Mishra bail pleas in Jagatsinghur court to take up on 17 Jan
Nalco Research & Technology Centre Inaugurated; Mines Secy appreciates Nalco's R&D Initiatives
Jharsuguda: Indian Hockey star Birendra Lakra ties knot. The 26 year old Olympian got married to Rashmita Kerketta of Jharkhand. She is currently an employee of IT giant Infosys after Rashmita and had completed her studies from the Institute of Company Sciences. The marriage ceremony...
Report by Minakshi Tripathy; Dubai: After the hugely successful ‘NUAKHAI BHETGHAT’ organised at Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the 7th of October, 2016, in which Rangabati Singer Shri Jitendra Haripal performed the iconic song LIVE for the first time outside India, the Western ...
Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghur: The bail application of Odisha stevedore’s Limited [OSL] Managing director Mahimananda Mishra who has been filed a bail application in Jagatsinghpur district and sessions judge court four days ago seeking bail was ordered on Monday to be hea...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: “Nalco has already set a niche for itself in the field of R&D in the aluminium industry of the country. The new Research and Technology Centre of the company would further augment its efforts to meet the R&D requirements of the futu...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Eminent literary personalities Dr. Ramakanta Rath, IAS, Dr. Pratibha Satpathy and Smt. Binapani Mohanty, receiving Nalco Literary Awards from Shri Balvinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, in presence of Dr. Tapan Kumar C...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel today announced the second edition of the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet (TSBLM) to be held at Hotel Trident in Bhubaneswar on January 20 and 21. With an aim to foster the love for literature among the people of Odisha, TSBLM wil...
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Jayanti GKCM Odissi Research Centre, Bhubaneswar was organized Odissi Dance on "Mangalacharan to Mokshya" at Rabindra Mandap. Padma Bibhusan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra was an Indian classical Odissi dan...
New Delhi: MoS (I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said neither the customers nor petrol pump dealers will bear additional charges on digital transactions at petrol stations. He said that the Government had issued guidelines in February 2016 stating that the Mercha...
Today's Photos
World famous sand artist Sand Sudarsan Patnaik creates sand art at Puri Beach on the occasion of New Year .
Sunday, January 01, 2017
National & Global Affairs
Left Wing Extremism has taken a big hit after the demonetization: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Ranchi: Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has said the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has taken a big hit after the demonetisation. LWE problem can be resolved through sustained efforts in a few years, he added. Shri Rajnath Singh was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the CISF Eastern Sect
26th Annual Flower & Vegetable Show at Tata Steel Noamundi concludes
India Today Group announces 1st Edition of India Today Conclave - South 2017 in Chennai
Business Diary
India's first international exchange 'India INX' Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gandhinagar: India International Exchange (INX), the wholly owned subsidiary of BSE and the first international exchange from India at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City, Gujarat, was inaugurated today by Honourable Prime Minister of India
Tata Steel Rural Development Society sent 41 Odisha youths Outdoor Leadership Camp
Rapid Loading System Inaugurated at JSPL, Barbil
Event Diary
Adani DAV organised 'Millennium Vision'
Dhamra: A Two day science and art fair named ‘Millennium Vision’ was organised in Adani DAV Public School at Dhamra Port periphery. The primary aim of this programme was to develop interes
Bilingual Book 'Shatabdira Duradrashta' on Biju Patnaik
Antardrishti festival, celebrating 91st birt anniverssary of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra
Entertainment Diary
Twitter is talking about pop Star Arjun Kanungo's to be released single 'Ek Dafaa'
Bhubaneswar: Pop Star Arjun Kanungo’s twitter timeline has been crowded with question on his soon to be releasin
Video Gallery
Speech of Key Note Speaker Dr. Subramanian Swamy at KLF 2016...
Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Odisha Living Legend Award 2015 - Magazine Inauguration...
Wednesday, December 16, 2015
City Diary
Bhubaneswar
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Puri
Berhampur
Cuttack
Kalinga Nagar
Sunabeda
Anugul Town
Baripada
Bhawanipatna
Jharsuguda
Talcher
Paradip
Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Bhubaneswar
SHEMROCK Group of Schools announces 3 year old child as the brand Ambassador of Odisha
Report by Odihsa Diary bureau, Bhubaneshwar: SHEMROCK Group of Schools, the first Playschool Chain of Indiatoday named 3 year old boy, SaiAnish Pattanaik as the Brand Ambassador of Shemrock schools in
Odisha: 7th Patha Utsav Dedicated for Freedom Fighters of Nation
BDA, BMC Commissionerate Police formed Special Squad to remove encroachments from footpaths, cycle tracks
Manav Adhyayan Kendra (MAK) in Bhubaneswar Patha Utsav
Uniquely Celebration Of New Year At A Dark Hamlet
Leadership Training for women workers held
Rourkela
Short Term Course DIISL 2015 by Dept. of ECE, NIT Rourkela
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Rourkela: A short term course on “Design and Implementation of Instrumentation Systems using LabVIEW” was organised by Department of Electronics and Communic
Short-term course designed in NITR
Rourkela Steel Plant bags CII -EXIM Bank Award
Slow Judgement Delivery System – A Curse for Democracy -Prof (Dr.) Sunil Kumar Sarangi
Four workers injured in explosion at RSP
15th Annual Day Celebration of 'Paschimanchala' news paper held in Rourkela
Sambalpur
Safety Fortnight celebrations begin at MCL
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr A K Jha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today inaugurated the Safety Fortnight celebrations 2015-16, an annual feature i
HQs-XI wins MCL Inter-Area Cricket Championship
Mahila Mandal celebrates Diwali in old age home
Odisha: Loka Sangathan Samabesh kicks off at Sambalpur
Media Must Play a Constructive Role in Women Empowerment
Demand for IIM in Odisha: Sambalpur bandh successful
Puri
Odisha: GRP to take Train fire mishap accused on remand
Puri: Ramachandran Subhas, who was arrested in connection with the fire mishap in three trains at Puri railway station, has confessed to the crime. The Puri Railway Protection Force (RPF), probing the
2,500 RSS volunteers in Odisha help devotees in Puri
Odisha DGP inaugurates Puri Traffic PS building
Sandy tribute to former Odisha Chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik at Puri beach
Odisha govt appointed IAS SC Mohapatra as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
Odisha CM reviews Nabakalebara preparedness
Berhampur
Slum youth trained on Leadership and Active Citizenship
Berhampur: Gopalpur, 65 youth (man and women) has been participated the tow day long residential training on leadership and active citizenship under the Youth and urban government initiative under tak
Only 8 household toilets has been constructed in Berhampur city under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban
Books are real friends n best medicine: N.Panigrahy
Children show the way for a safe Deewali in Berhampur
Youth knocked the door of district collector for toilets under Swachha Bharat Mission-Urban in Berhampur city
Kalua Yatra comes to an end with Kumar Purnima
Cuttack
Odisha: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station inaugurated
Cuttack: Free Wi-Fi for all at the Cuttack railway station was inaugurated by local MP and Railway Convention Committee Chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday in the presence of Divisional Railway
Meritorious Girls Education Award - 2016
Awareness campaign on Dengue in Cuttack by Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch
CMC corporator quizzed over D-bros link
Swachh Bharat Rally marks KVS Foundation Day
Odisha HC dismisses PIL on Smart City
Kalinga Nagar
Tata Power organises eye check-up camp at Kalinganagar
Kalinganagar: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always undertaken initiatives to address the needs of the communities, and provided them with superior healthcare facilities. In
Tata Steel launches intense Campaign Against Dengue in Odisha's Kalinganagar Area
Tata Steel celebrates National Youth Day at Kalingangar
Tata Steel promotes use of alternative energy in Kalinganagar periphery
Body of a worker found in steel plant
Tata Power organises a drawing competition on energy conservation for students in Kalinganagar
Sunabeda
HAL celebrates 70th Independence Day in engine division Sunabeda
Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrates its 70th Independence Day on 15 August 2016. Like every year this year also it was observed that with high sec
CMSB organized soft drink camp on the eve Aahar inaugural ceremony: Sunabeda
Republic Day celebrated in HAL Sunabeda
COPS conducts vehicle checking drive; Rs 5900 fine realized
Odisha teen wins top honour in KBI Asia Championship 2015-2016
Odisha: Hospital blamed over employees unfortunate death of HAL employee
Anugul Town
JSPL celebrates 2nd International Day of Yoga with mass yoga session
Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) celebrated the Second International Day of Yoga with a mass yoga session participated by hundreds of employees with their family and people from the local vi
Odisha Khadi Board participate in Rahagiri Day celebration in Bhubaneswar
JSPL's Odisha Units celebrate 67th Republic Day
Children's Day Celebration at Jindal Schools
Shallu Jindal meets SHG members at Odisha's Angul
85th Birthday of Shri OP Jindal observed by JSPL in Odisha
Baripada
Odisha Viglance arrested Asst Engg and Jr Engg in Mayurbhanj
Baripada: An Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer were arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing in Mayurbhanj on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 14,000 bribe from a road construction contract
Gram Rojgar Sevak held taking bribe
Ambedkar statue reinstalled on birth anniversary
Controversy over school children in BJD padayatra
All Odisha Similipal Open Tennis inaugurated
Naveen's cheap rice to create an army of idle people: JMM
Bhawanipatna
Odisha: Four Govt. School Heads Complaint against protester
Report by Rajeev Lochan Rathan; Bhawanipatna: Four government school headmasters lodged complaint at town police limits against those leaders who forcefully took kids from the school campus to the pro
Odisha: Vedanta Conducts Safety Awareness Campaign in Lanjigarh
Odisha: Vedanta Foundation Organizes Healthy Baby Competition at Bhawanipatna
Orissa Vigilance raided office, residence of MVI
Vedanta Aluminium holds family planning camp in Orissa
Vedanta Aluminium Supports Orissa Power Lifter for World Championship
Jharsuguda
Odisha: Jharsuguda hosts workshop on uses of fly ash at Sesa Sterlite Complex
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Jharsuguda: Initiated by the District Administration, Jharsuguda a daylong seminar on Fly Ash utilization was organised here at Sesa Sterlite Complex ,Jharsuguda
Sesa Sterlite Observed National Fire Service Week 2014
Odisha: Noted Odia writer Jagadish Mohanty is no more
Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to build community hall at Jharsuguda
Somany Ceramics inaugurates Somany Exclusive showroom in Jharsuguda
Odisha: Political Violence creating stress in Jharsuguda town
Talcher
Talcher Working Journalists' Association Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp
Report by Dhiramohan Ray, Talcher: Talcher Working Journalists’ Association today organized a mega blood donation camp at Prajamandal Bhawan, Talcher on the eve of National Press Day. On t
Fortnight Odia Newspaper 'Anushilan' Publishing from Talcher celebrated 14th Annual Day
Cancer Awareness Camp organized by NTPC Talcher Kaniha
Odisha Journalists' body organised 4th Pillar Award Ceremony, at Talcher
NTPC organised Cleaning drive during Swachh Bharat Campaign at Talcher Kaniha
NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated National Safety Day
Paradip
Paradip Port Trust, Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival
Paradeep: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the Paradeep Municipality jointly organised a clean beach festival named ‘Aama Paradip’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for two days on Friday an
Major fire breaks out at IOCL refinery plant at Paradip a week before PM Narendra Modi's visit
Odisha Governor visits Paradip Port
Paradip Port Trust observes National Unity Day
Odisha: 76 candidates remained in fray for Paradeep municipal polls
Canfest-2015 theatre carnival ends, finale play 'Mahiyasi' spell bounded Paradeep audience
Paralakhemundi
BJP will get majority in Parlakhemundi civic polls
Parlakhemundi: Gajapati district BJP president Tripati Nayak on Thursday claimed that the party would get a clear majority in the forthcoming Parla Municipality elections. Stating that the party has a
Odisha CM inaugurates development projects in Gajapati district
Iftar celebrate in Parlakemundi
Krushnachandra Gajapati anniversary celebrated
Orissa Chief Minister inaugurates Centurion University of Technology & Management at Parlakhemundi
Orissa: MP Siddhanta Mahapatra flags off Passenger train to Paralakhemundi
Dhenkanal Town
Lanco Foundation Odisha Organises Camp for Divyangs
Bhubaneswar: Odishadiary Bureau Lanco Foundation Odisha organised screening camp for Divyangs at Sahakar Avas Pradyog, Mashara, Binjharpur in the district of Jajpur last
IIMC Foundation Day Celebrated; 'Ethical media: Need of the hour'
IIMC, Dhenkanal organises seminar of Media and Governance
Odisha: Craftsmen across India showcase their product at Pallishree Mela in Dhenkanal
Odisha: Rain plays a spoilsport in Pallishree Mela, Dhenkanal
IIMC, Dhenkanal celebrates World Photography Day
Sports Diary
Hockey star Birendra Lakra ties knot
Jharsuguda: Indian Hockey star Birendra Lakra ties knot. The 26 year old Olympian got married to Rashmita Kerketta of Jharkhand. She is currently an employee of IT giant Infosys after Rashmita and
Reliance Jio Extends its Digital Run With Jio Amaravati Marathon
DAV Savitri Jindal High School observes 2nd Annual Athletic Meet
Odiya Orbit
Sri Sri University's Prof Srinivas Subbarao receives Outstanding Management Teacher Award
Cuttack: Prof Srinivas Subbarao of Sri Sri University has received the prestigious AIMS-IRMA Outstanding Management Teacher Award from Association of Indian Management Scholars (AIMS International) in collaboration with IRMA. AIMS-IRMA annual awards recognize individuals as well as
Odisha Boy Biswajit Mohapatra selected for Indian Idol 2016-17 season
Railway man and Acclaimed Painter Bijay Biswaal Receives Odisha Living Legend Award in Art
District Diary
DAV Savitri Jindal High School observes 2nd Annual Athletic Meet
Angul: 2nd Annual Athletic Meet of DAV Savitri Jindal High School has been organized on 6th January, 2017 at Badamahitala, Angul. The programme kick started with hoisting of school flag and rendition of school song by the students, followed by a torch rally and march past by the students. Mr. J.L.N.
Mayurbhanj Utsav to start from Friday
New Year Celebration Ogranised In Jagarnath Old Age Homes, Orphanes
NRO
Western Odisha Community of UAE celebrates Puspuni 2017 In Dubai
Report by Minakshi Tripathy; Dubai: After the hugely successful ‘NUAKHAI BHETGHAT’ organised at Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the 7th of October, 2016, in which Rangabati Singer Shri Jitendra Haripal performed the iconic song LIVE for the first time outside India, the Western Odisha Com
Antardrishti festival, celebrating 91st birt anniverssary of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released logo of 3rd International Conclave on Mother Tongue
Interview
Interview with Soumendra Padhi, the Director of Bollywood film on Budhia Singh
He has brought laurels to Odisha. He took up a unique Odia real life story of Budhia Singh, the youngest marathoner, to create a fascinating biopic that has touched millions of hearts and has inspired many of us. Hindi film industry and reviewers are all praise for this inspiring debut. He is
Interview with Amrit Ruturaj, young IAS Officer
Interview with Ambassador Amarendra Khatua
Column
Toilet facilities on the long route bus journey a dire need in Odisha
By Sameet Panda Swatch Bharath Abhiyan has been a signature programme of Government of India with Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi enthusing personal energy for success of the same. However, th
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
Window Seat | Mrinal Chatterjee
