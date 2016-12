Odiaha SEC hikes expenditure limit of candidate in Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: Odiaha State Election Commission hikes expenditure limit of candidate in Panchayat polls. Sarpanch candidates and Samiti member candidates can spend up to Rs 80,000.





Poll expenses of Panchayat bodies representatives increased; Zilla Parishad candidates can spend up to Rs 2 lakh. Odisha Election Commission cancels all party meeting on Panchayat Polls as BJP, Congress and Left parties do not turn up for the meeting.