NEET medical entrance test 2017-18 to be conducted in 8 languages except Odia, BJD crticises Centre

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance test 2017-18 will be conducted in 8 languages except Odia . Rulling Biju Janata Dal of Odisha criticizes Centre for not including Odia language in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.





Under the directions of the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J P Nadda, after rigorous and extensive consultations with State Governments about their examination pattern and other related aspects, it has been decided that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) from AY 2017-18 will be conducted in following 8 languages:





1. Hindi

2. English

3. Gujarati

4. Marathi

5. Bengali

6. Assamese

7. Telugu and

8. Tamil





In addition to this, the candidate qualifying NEET will be eligible for All India quota and other quotas under the State governments/Institutes irrespective of the medium in which exam is taken by the candidate, subject to other eligibility criteria.





This is in continuation with the meeting of Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda with the Health Ministers and Health Secretaries/representatives of 18 States/UTs in May this year towards implementation of NEET across States. The Joint Secretary – Medical Education Mr. A.K Singhal stated ‘the collaborative efforts of Central Health Ministry with the State health Ministries have lead to this decision so as to bring parity for the students who have taken the State Board exams’.





NEET and its implementation in regional languages is the outcome of Governments commitment of bringing about transparency in medical education and removing malpractices.