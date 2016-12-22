Odisha: Violence witnessed during Bhubaneswar Bandh called, BJP to gherao DGP office over attack on supporters

Bhubaneswar: Violence witnessed on Wednesday during Bhubaneswar Bandh called by BJP. Normal life in the city was hit by the shutdown. While shops and other business establishments were shut, vehicular movement was disrupted as BJP workers blocked roads by burning tyres at several places including Khandagiri, CRP Square, Jaydev Vihar, Kalpana Square and Patia. Police arrested nearly 50 people in different areas for indulging in violence.





BJP general secretary Bhrgu Buxipatra told media that his party would gherao the DGP office in Cuttack on Thursday protesting attack on supporters by ruling party members.





The BJP called the shutdown demanding resignation of BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena over a sex clip purportedly featuring him and also his alleged involvement in the mysterious death of engineering student Asutosh Mohanty.





The bandh which began peacefully initially later took the violent turn with activists of BJD and BJP engaging in clashes, stone pelting, attacking with lathis. As the saffron party workers were busy enforcing the bandh by staging road blockades and picketing in several parts of the city, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the students’ wing of the BJD under the leadership of Chinmay Sahu, took out a motorcycle rally protesting the bandh, leading to scuffles between the rival groups near Master Canteen, Sriya Talkies and Ram Mandir Squares.





The stretch between the Ram Mandir and Sriya Squares virtually turned into a battlefield as BJD activists tried to confront BJP workers. While BCJD members took on BJP workers at Ram Mandir Square, the BJP activists pelted stones and even allegedly set motorcycle of BCJD members on fire at Sriya Talkies Square in the presence of police. A few vehicles were also damaged during the clash. The BJD group reportedly damaged the vehicle of BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra at Shahid Nagar.