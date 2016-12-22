Odia Mahamancha demanded installation of Statutes of makers of Modern Odisha at Odisha Bhawan lawn, New Delhi

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, New Delhi: Delhi-based Odia orgnaisation Odia Mahamancha demanded installation of Statutes of makers of Modern Odisha at Odisha Bhawan lawn, New Delhi. On this regard members of Odia Mahamancha submitted a memorandum to Sunil Kumara Bhargav, Principal Residents Commissioner of Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi .





Odia Mahamancha Directors Manoj Kumar Nayk, Gobardhan Dhal, Ajay Behera, members Dr.Prakash, Bibhu Prasad Sahu, Soumendra Nayak and Ms.Monica Dash were presented during the submission of memorandum.





It should be noted that Odia Mahamancha is a Socio-Cultural organization based in Delhi have been working for the promotion of Odia Language, food , Culture, tradition and betterment of Odia people in various fields since more than a quarter century. Further so many Social Organisations are in collaboration with us for undertaking various issues, projects and events from time to time. On the basis of opinions of representatives of various social organizations it has been registered under Section 8 of Companies Act.

Odia Mahamancha senior official Manoj Kumar Nayak said that more than Fifteen Lacs of Odia people are staying in various parts of Delhi – NCR. As our generations born and brought up here are basically familiarize with local traditions, history and culture , although we have been trying to teach, educate and familiarize them to our rich tradition and culture from our home and also from socio cultural gatherings & events.Further to make them more and more familiar with our own rich culture , history and traditions also aiming for outsiders ( non Odias) we have to undertake more and more initiatives to show case our tourism and cultural heritages, foods and traditions etc in Delhi NCR by organizing various socio- cultural events, propagandas and promotional activities , installation of statutes, murals and paintings of makers of modern Odisha, cultural and tourism excellence spots and sites .

Odia Mahamancha demands include:

1. At Odisha Bhawan Lawn installation of statutes of





 FAKIR MOHAN SENAPATI

 UTKAL GOURAB MADHUSUDAN DAS

 SRIRAM CHANDRA BHANJA DEO

 UTKALAMANI PANDIT GOPABANDHU DAS

 PANDIT NILAKANTHA DAS.

 MAHARAJA SHRI KRUSHNA. CHANDRA GAJAPATI NARAYAN DEO.

 DR. HAREKRUSHNA MAHATAB

 RAJA BAHADUR RAMACHANDRA. MARDARAJ DEO

 BHUMIPUTRA BIJAYANANDA PATNAIK

 GANGADHAR MEHER

2. Installation of Paintings of ancient poets, writers, artists, freedom fighters and socio cultural messengers of ancient & Modern Odisha with tourism spots and historical monuments at reception area of Odisha Bhawan , Odisha Niwas or at any designated exhibition hall.

3. Opening of Library with sufficient books, periodicals and informative materials for public with minimum entry fees and monthly /annual user fees .

4. Opening of a selling counter of books and periodicals in Odia languages and Odisha related books published by Odisha Sahitya Academy or any other Odisha based publishers.

5. for promotion of Odia Language i.e. poem recitation( Kavita Patha ) , Odia debate and story writing competition among children’s a fixed sponsorship amount should be granted to interested organizations on monthly basis under supervision of a designated officer from Odisha Bhawan.