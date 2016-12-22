VODAFONE launches Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Vodafone, one of India’s leading telecommunication services providers, today announced the launch of its Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service in Odisha. Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G was launched in Bhubaneswar and will be made available in all major towns and cities across the state by March 2017.





The state-of-the-art network will enable Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G customers to access internet via mobile with speeds across a range of smart devices including Mi-Fi & dongles. Vodafone 4G services can be readily accessed from 4G enabled handsets, offered by leading smartphone manufacturers and available across the country.

Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G will significantly enhance the mobile internet experience for customers with faster download/upload of videos and music, seamless video chats and will also facilitate greater ease in using their favourite apps. Customers will also adore features like high definition video streaming, mobile gaming and two-way video calling.

Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service in Odisha is built on a strong fibre backhaul, a new and modern network. With this launch, Vodafone is now uniquely positioned to offer in Odisha, 2G/3G/4G services on its own state of the art, convergent radio technology.

Leveraging its global network and experience, Vodafone also pioneered international roaming on 4G for its India customers visiting in 35+ countries including UK, UAE, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Albania, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, Greece, Czech Republic, with many more countries to be launched in the near future.

Announcing the launch of Vodafone SuperNetTM4G service in Odisha, Arvind Vohra, Operations Director , Vodafone India said, “As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G in Odisha. 4G has the potential to revolutionize the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live. Vodafone’s global expertise and experience of launching 4G across 20 countries gives us a better understanding of this technology and the needs of the 4G customer. We have received overwhelming response from customers who have already experienced Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G. Beginning today, our customers in Bhubaneswar and soon across Odisha can now enjoy the world’s largest 4G network experience.”

The Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G launch in Odisha follows the successful rollout of services in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata, Delhi & NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP East, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam & North East and Maharashtra circles. With launches planned shortly in Goa, Punjab, UP West, Chennai and Tamil Nadu, Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G coverage will be available in 2400 towns across the country by March 2017. These 17 circles where Vodafone will offer 4G service contribute over 90 percent of Vodafone India’s data revenues.

Speaking on the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G propositions for customers in Odisha, Deepak Saluja, Business Head – Odisha Circle, Vodafone India, said, “Odisha is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service providers our over 4 million customers in the circle have a lot to look forward to. Beginning with Bhubaneswar, the capital city and a key centre for both trade and tourism, we will shortly expand the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service across the entire state in a phased manner. We invite our data savvy customers in the city to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience.”





The bonanza of special benefits on offer to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience in Bhubaneswar, include:





Unmatched value

• FREE SIM upgrade to 4G plus 2GB Data FREE with every 4G SIM upgrade

• Faster 4G services at 3G prices

• Array of Data Packs starting from as little as INR 8 for 30 MB

• Double data allowance for existing customers buying greater than 1GB packs and all 4G RED customers

• FREE 3-month access to VODAFONE PLAY - your one stop destination to a world of entertainment – 150+ Live TV channels, over 10,000 movies and TV show titles and a wide range of music of all genres

• 4G Mi-Fi that supports Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 15 devices

• Enhanced customer experience- immediate 4G SIM exchange at multiple touch points;

• Enjoy 4G international roaming in 35+ countries i.e. UK, UAE, New Zealand, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Albania, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, Greece & Czech Republic, many more countries to be launched in the near future





Seamless customer experience

• Instant SIM swap at all Vodafone stores and retail outlets

• Vodafone subscribers can also check if their SIM / Phone is 4G compatible by sending an SMS <4GCHECK> to 199





Odisha is a focus and significant growth market for Vodafone India. To cater to the growing volumes of customer usage and their increasing need for speed, the company has invested over INR 2,000 crore till date including INR 100 crore in H1 FY17 to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network, Vodafone has a large retail footprint with 200+Vodafone branded stores & mini stores spread across prominent localities in the circle, making it convenient for customers to access Vodafone’s products and services within their neighbourhood.