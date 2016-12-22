Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Tata Steel awards 217 meritorious students through Jyoti Fellowship 2016 at Joda of Odisha
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Joda: Tata Steel at Joda awarded 217 meritorious students of Joda block through its flagship Jyoti Fellowship 2016 in two different programmes at Joda West Auditorium and Jalahari village on December 21 and December 22, 2016 respectively. The fellowship was awarded to the Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) students studying in class 8th to class 12th of Joda block who were selected on the basis of merit. The fellowship is also extended up to graduation level where students appear for the graduation examination. 

Along with cash awards, the students were also provided with convertible yellow bags to carry books as well as use it as a small desk along with solar lamp.  The total amount disbursed under Jyoti Fellowship is Rs 10, 79,500. With an objective to provide support to meritorious ST and SC students, Tata Steel has been providing Jyoti Fellowships in and around Tata Steel projects and operations since last six years.

The event at Joda West Auditorium and Jalahari was graced by Mr Mukesh Ranjan, Chief, Joda, Tata Steel and Mr Shirish Shekhar, Chief Khondbond Iron Mine, Tata Steel respectively. Sarpanch from Jalahari, Councillors from Joda and Union representatives of Tata Steel along with Mr Satyanarayan Nanda, Unit Head Tata Steel Rural Development Society, senior Tata Steel officials, school teachers and students were present on these occasions. The dignitaries complemented the students and inspired them to achieve greater heights in all their future endeavors.  

This is the 6th consecutive year that the fellowship is being awarded in Joda. As on date, 1330 students have been benefitted from Jyoti Fellowship.  The programme has been extremely successful in providing much impetus towards strengthening education in these tribal dominate areas.
