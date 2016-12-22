Odisha Govt signs MoU with IOCL for setting up of diesel depots at 13 fish unloading centres

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today signs MoU with IOCL for setting up of diesel depots at 13 fish unloading centres. The FISHFED on Thursday inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for setting up 13 numbers of High-Speed diesel (HSD) consumer pumps at various Fish Landing Centers and Jetties in Odisha.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between FISHFED managing director Subal Chandra Mohanty and Chief Divisional Consumer Sales Manager, IOCL Ashok Mishra.

Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Pradeep Maharathy, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Secretary Bishnupada Sethi, Director Fisheries Dr. Bijaya Ketan Upadhyaya, FISHFED and FISHCOPFED president T. Prasad Rao Dora were prominent among those present during the ceremony.

Odisha Fishermen Co-operative Federation (FISHFED) is an apex body of Fishermen Co-operative Societies in the State with an enrolment of 70,000 members who are dependent on fishing for their livelihood.

The fishermen operate their boats and meet the requirement of diesel from local retail outlets at present.

They are unable to get the required diesel at the doorstep and Fish Landing Centers. Every time they are to pay extra money to procure the diesel from outside to meet their requirement.

FISHFED has come forward to open diesel outlets at important Fish Landing Centers in the state with the help of IOCL with an aim to provide diesel at the doorstep of the Fishermen with a rebate @ Rs 0.50/-per liter for the fishing operation which will help them financially.

The diesel outlets would be set up at Chandrabhaga, Astaranga, Balugaon, Bahabalpur Kharinasi, Chudamani, Palur, Bhusandapur, Sonapur, Nairy,Talchua, Panchubisa and Sorana at present.

The mechanized and motorized boats operating along the coast will be benefitted directly by this Venture.

Odisha is one of the important maritime States in India. Besides all other freshwater and brackish water resources, the state has a coastline of 480 Kms. With a total production of 5.21 lakh MT of fish, the state ranks 9th in the country in fish production.

Every year approximately Rs 2000 Crores of fish and fisheries products are exported from the state.

It is intended to increase the present fish production and export in coming years.

At least 1.14 lakh fishermen families reside along the coastline with a population of 6.05 lakh.

The state has 73 Fish Landing Centers with 2 major Fishing Harbors where 1755 mechanized boats,7666 motorized boats and 9507 traditional boats are in operation.

Of the 1.45 lakh MT of marine fish catch landed last year,60 percent had been exported to different states and countries.