Odisha: Another low-cost housing colony with 1,300 dwelling units in Smart District

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today published a tender, inviting proposals from private real-estate players to develop 1,300 affordable housing units in the heart of the city in Satya Nagar under the Smart District area.

Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana, as it will be named, would be developed over a land of 10 acres. The selected private developer would develop the houses for economically weaker sections (EWS) in a land of 6.5 acres and would get 3.5 acres to develop it according to its own plan so that he/she can sell them for high-end residential and commercial complexes and recover the project cost.

Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana will be part of the Housing For All Policy-2015 of the State Government, which, aims at providing affordable housing for all the urban poor and to make the cities free from slums. It also recognises the importance of private players to accomplish the milestone and it provides incentives and facilities for the private sector in diverse areas like affordable housing, -n-situ slum rehabilitation and rental housing etc.

The Housing For All Policy-2015 of the State Government has seven different models to be followed and the Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana will be as per the Model No. IV of the HFA Policy-2015.

The new project, located in the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District or the Smart District, is envisioned under the Smart City Proposal under the Area Based Development and one of the most developed area in the State Capital. The proposed location is around 3.2 km from the city railway station, 6.5 km from the Biju Patnaik International Airport and has a tremendous potential for real-estate development.

While the broad role of the development authority is to provide unencumbered land, facilitate and ensure time bound statutory approvals, the real-estate developer shall develop 1,300 EWS houses over the 6.5 acres land and hand it over to BDA within 24 months of the commencement of the work, BDA shall transfer the 3.5 acres of the rest of land on freehold basis for the private developer’s own commercial exploitation.

The proposal also ensures contiguous land, fast-track approval process, higher permissible floor area ratio (FAR), exemption from various fees and charges as per the HFA Policy-2015 and last but not the least, facilitation by the development authority.

FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built. The terms can also refer to limits imposed on such a ratio and height of a particular level allowed in that area as per the regulations by the local development authority.

However, the rider in the proposal is that the individual firm or consortium, willing to apply must have a Net Worth of at least RS 50 crores only, as on the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2016.

While the slum rehabilitation project (SRP) in the 6.5 acre land will ensure provision of social infrastructure like neighbouring shopping and community facilities, there will be provision for internal roads, sewerage treatment plan and adequate drainage system.

The good point in the proposal over the overall maintenance of the 1,300 houses and their infrastructure is that, the developer will develop a common fund by donating 2 percent of the total cost of the SRP, hence the maintenance would be a smoother process in future.

It cab me mentioned here that while BDA has already fixed a target of 10,000 EWS houses by the month of April, 2017, under the HFA Policy, 2015, this year, through various projects so far, a plan has been made to develop over 7,000 EWS units alone in the city. With the addition of Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana to the list, this will jump to more than 8,300.