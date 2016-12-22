Odisha Govt cleared 13 projects with an investment of Rs 14,900 cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government approved 13 projects with an investment of Rs 14,900 cr. These projects wil create Job opportunities for 22,600 people.





Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi informed this after Single Window Clearance Committee meeting that cleared 13 projects.

The members of Adani group, Nataraj hotels, Globus spirits were present.





DETAILS OF APPROVED PROJECTS:





Name of company Sector Investment in crores Employment

Page Industries Apparel manufacturing 135 5,850

Globus Spirits Food Processing: Distillery 150 300

Nataraj Hotel and Resorts Tourism: Five star hotel 140 500

Carnival Films Tourism: Multiplex, Food Court, community centre 150 4,800 (160×30)

Falcon Marine Exports Food processing: Shrimp processing and freezing 77.98 4,060

Adani Wilmar Food processing: Refined edible oil 687.12 2,150

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Chemicals and Petrochemicals 500 520

Eastern Nutriments Biscuit and dairy products 75 530

Mariegold Heritage Hotel, resort – 5 star category 268 510

NLC India Ltd Power Generation 11783.8 1660

Rakhi Agencies Ltd. Downstream metal 59.92 200

Shyam Metallics Metal 870.20 1373

Crackers India Infrastructures Tourism: Four star hotel 84.12 201