Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government approved 13 projects with an investment of Rs 14,900 cr. These projects wil create Job opportunities for 22,600 people.
Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi informed this after Single Window Clearance Committee meeting that cleared 13 projects.
The members of Adani group, Nataraj hotels, Globus spirits were present.
DETAILS OF APPROVED PROJECTS:
Name of company Sector Investment in crores Employment
Page Industries Apparel manufacturing 135 5,850
Globus Spirits Food Processing: Distillery 150 300
Nataraj Hotel and Resorts Tourism: Five star hotel 140 500
Carnival Films Tourism: Multiplex, Food Court, community centre 150 4,800 (160×30)
Falcon Marine Exports Food processing: Shrimp processing and freezing 77.98 4,060
Adani Wilmar Food processing: Refined edible oil 687.12 2,150
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Chemicals and Petrochemicals 500 520
Eastern Nutriments Biscuit and dairy products 75 530
Mariegold Heritage Hotel, resort – 5 star category 268 510
NLC India Ltd Power Generation 11783.8 1660
Rakhi Agencies Ltd. Downstream metal 59.92 200
Shyam Metallics Metal 870.20 1373
Crackers India Infrastructures Tourism: Four star hotel 84.12 201