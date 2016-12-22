53rd annual conference of The Indian Econometric Society inaugurated at NISER, Bhubaneswar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies (NCDS) are jointly hosting the 53rd annual conference of The Indian Econometric Society during December 22-24, 2016. Professor Arvind Panagariya, Vice Chairman of NITI Ayog delivered the keynote address in the conference and Professor Bandi Kamaiah, President of TIES delivered the presidential address.









Professor Arvind Panagariya elaborated role of NITI Ayog in cooperative and competitive federalism. NITI Ayog is now functioning as a think Tank and providing technical policy inputs to the government. He also elaborated the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the attitude of the Indian Bureaucracy. The government has done away with the five year plans and going to have three types of planning: long term (15 years) vision, medium term (7 years) planning and short term work plans (for 3 years). At present the NITI Ayog is giving priority to Swatchha Bharat Abhiyan and Skill India Mission. Meanwhile the work domain of NITI Ayog has also expanded to the defence services.

Prof panagariya also explained that they are also working on two important issues which are in the concurrent lists. One is amendment of Land Acquisition Act and other is Reform in Land leasing Law. For achieving fast economic growth Panagariya also highlighted the need for labour reform which has been spear headed by the Govt of Rajasthan.

The inaugural session of the conference was held amidst dignitaries, experts, 400 economists, academicians, research scholars and students who vouch for a common platform for engaging discussions on quantitative techniques, econometric modelling and forecasting approach and so on.

This function also marked the release of two informative books. “Perspectives On Economic Development and Policy in India” edited by Prof. K.L Krishna, Prof. V. Pandit, Prof. K. Sundaram and Prof. Pami Dua and another book edited by Professor Santosh Panda by Prof. Pulin B. Nayak, Prof. Santosh Panda and Prof. Prasanta Pattnaik titled “The Economy of Odisha- A Profile”

Director of NISER Prof V Chandrasekhar presided over the meeting, Dr Amarendra Das, local organising secretary of the conference delivered the welcome address, Prof N R Bhanumurthy, secretary of TIES offered the vote of Thanks. Director of NCDS, Profesor Srijit Mishra the co-host of the conference was also present in the conference.