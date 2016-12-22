Odisha capital Bhubaneswar got Business World Best Smart City Award

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Smart City Bhubaneswar added yet another feather to its cap by receiving the Business World Smart Cities Conclave and Awards in New Delhi on yesterday.

Business world Smart Cities Conclave & Awards is a platform that endeavours to engage smart cities thought leaders and innovators to bring forth smart and sustainable ideas that can link progressive cities to solutions that are best suited for them.

On 21st December, 2016, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, Businessworld had hosted one of the most definitive and influential gathering of the Smart Cities Ecosystem to discuss the way forward and recognise the best work from the Cities, States & Industry. The august gathering had included guest including global IT Conglomerates, Major Indian Industries, International well known consultants on IT and Urban Affairs, Ministers and members from various departments.

There were categories like Smart Solution in IT, Environment, Social and Accessibility and Mobility. However Bhubaneswar awarded as Best Smart City from Jury’s category as it has grabbed the number one position in India. The special jury award was conferred on the City of Temples as being a small city Bhubaneswar could compete with 97 others across the nation and got the first place among the first 20 Smart Cities with its unique Smart City Proposal of leadership and innovation. The Project proposal is focused with an inclusive city with taking inputs from various segments of citizens including Children, Senior Citizens, Slum citizens, Women and Youth.

It may be noted that in the citizens connect initiative Bhubaneswar Smart City had interacted and taken valuable suggestion for preparation of its proposal.

On behalf of Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner Srimant Mishra received the award from Urban Development Minister Venkaiya Naidu and Union IT Minister Manoj Sinha.