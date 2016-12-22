Odisha: Visa steel plant in Kalinganagar industrial hub reopened

Report by Akshya Rout, Jajpur: The Visa steel plant in Kalinganagar industrial hub of Jajpur district was reopened after a month on Tuesday .Earlier on 18th November the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) closed the Visa steel plan.

“We sealed the steel plant on 21 th November alleging non-compliance with the provisions of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 . Before closing the plant, we had issued the plant authorities notices twice to build Effluent Treatment Plant(ETP) and proper place to keep . But the plant officials , did not obey our order for which we sealed the plant . However, recently the plant officials rectified all their wrongs for which after inspection on 4thDecember , we allowed them to resume work “, said Dr Anup Mallick the regional officer of SPCB in Kalinganagar Labour Union leader Jyotirmaya Dhal thanked the district administration, Visa Steel authorities and Odisha State Pollution Control Board for playing their role in reopening of the plant.

"I thank district Japur district administration Visa Steel authorities and Odisha State Pollution Control Board for playing their role in reopening of the plant. Many people who were looking at a dark future are now assured of their livelihood," said Mr Dhal. They demanded that the mill should be shifted from the village as people are suffering from various respiratory and gastric diseases.