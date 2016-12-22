Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: Visa steel plant in Kalinganagar industrial hub reopened
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha: Visa steel plant in Kalinganagar industrial hub reopened
Report by Akshya Rout, Jajpur: The Visa steel plant in Kalinganagar industrial hub of Jajpur district was reopened after a month on Tuesday .Earlier on 18th November the  State Pollution Control Board (SPCB)   closed  the  Visa steel plan.
“We  sealed the steel plant  on 21 th November alleging non-compliance with the provisions of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 . Before closing the plant, we had issued the plant authorities notices twice to build Effluent Treatment Plant(ETP) and proper place to keep . But the plant officials , did not obey our order for which we sealed the plant . However, recently the plant officials rectified all their wrongs for which after inspection on 4thDecember , we allowed them to resume work “, said  Dr Anup  Mallick the regional officer of SPCB in Kalinganagar Labour Union leader Jyotirmaya Dhal thanked the district administration, Visa Steel authorities and Odisha State Pollution Control Board for playing their role in reopening of the plant.
"I thank district Japur district administration Visa Steel authorities and Odisha State Pollution Control Board for playing their role in reopening of the plant. Many people who were looking at a dark future are now assured of their livelihood," said Mr Dhal. They demanded that the mill should be shifted from the village as people are suffering from various respiratory and gastric diseases. 
Top Stories
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges PM's intervention for inclusion of Odia language in NEET Odisha CM highlighted the policies, programmes of Government to drive growth of animal husbandry Odisha: Visa steel plant in Kalinganagar industrial hub reopened
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net