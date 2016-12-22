Odisha CM highlighted the policies, programmes of Government to drive growth of animal husbandry

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik termed use of advanced technology for cattle breeding in Odisha as helpful in evolving cattle breeding strategies at a seminar organized by F&ARD Department.

Highlights from his address at the seminar:

• Contribution of animal husbandry sector to the income from agriculture in the state is approximately 18 per cent

• As per latest Survey Report of Government of India, farmers’ average household monthly total income in Odisha is found to have been doubled during the period from 2003 to 2013

• Contribution from animal farming was reported to be significant as there was 33.35 times increase in income from this source during 2003-2013

• Production of Milk in Odisha is up by 118% as compared to in 2000 while production of egg and meat up by 164% & 341% respectively since 2000

• For overall growth of dairy sector, State Government has announced a comprehensive Bovine Breeding Policy; will encourage farmers to adopt advanced technologies to enhance productivity of their dairy animals and earn higher income

• Partnerships with nationally reputed organizations like BAIF Foundation and JK Trust to utilize their experience and expertise

• Sorted Semen Technology being introduced in state on a pilot scale in Salepur, Niali, Mahanga, Nischintkoili and Kantapada blocks in Cuttack district; plan to use it in Angul, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Balangir in 25 high performing Cattle Development Centres through BAIF Foundation and later across the state

• Congratulate Department for achieving ‘A’ grade certification for Frozen Semen Bank, Cuttack for year 2015-16

• Government taking measures to increase production capacity of existing semen stations as well as to set up a new semen station at Keonjhar

• 376 Live Stock Inspectors appointed earlier in three phases; 85 Livestock Inspectors selected in the fourth phase being awarded their engagement orders

Chief Minister congratulated the Department for its active initiative to fill up vacant posts of Livestock Inspectors and wished all new Inspectors good luck, urging them to work sincerely for fulfilling needs of livestock farmers in the state.