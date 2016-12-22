Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges PM's intervention for inclusion of Odia language in NEET

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeks inclusion of Odia language in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). CM Naveen Patnaik urges PM Narendra Modi’s intervention for inclusion of Odia as a medium of language for NEET medical entrance test.

“This as you can see will put students from the state who have studied in Odia at great disadvantage. This decision by the government has put competitive advantage for students of six languages besides Hindi and English while putting Odia students at disadvantage,” CM wrote.

It should be noted that Under the directions of the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J P Nadda, after rigorous and extensive consultations with State Governments about their examination pattern and other related aspects, it has been decided that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) from AY 2017-18 will be conducted in following 8 languages:





1. Hindi

2. English

3. Gujarati

4. Marathi

5. Bengali

6. Assamese

7. Telugu and

8. Tamil





In addition to this, the candidate qualifying NEET will be eligible for All India quota and other quotas under the State governments/Institutes irrespective of the medium in which exam is taken by the candidate, subject to other eligibility criteria.





This is in continuation with the meeting of Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda with the Health Ministers and Health Secretaries/representatives of 18 States/UTs in May this year towards implementation of NEET across States. The Joint Secretary – Medical Education Mr. A.K Singhal stated ‘the collaborative efforts of Central Health Ministry with the State health Ministries have lead to this decision so as to bring parity for the students who have taken the State Board exams’.





NEET and its implementation in regional languages is the outcome of Governments commitment of bringing about transparency in medical education and removing malpractices.