<
President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate First Prabasi Odia Conclave in New Delhi on 6th January
Friday, December 23, 2016
Bhubaneswar: President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate First Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi on 6th January. Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India will inaugurate the Conclave on 6th afternoon in the presence of Sri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India and other ministers and dignitaries.

 Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 organising by Odisha Forum is focused on the participation of Odias living in and outside of the country. The first Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 will be held in New Delhi from 6-8 January, 2017and the plan is to make Odias aware about the steps were taken by the government for all around the development of Odisha and significant progress achieved by the state.

Prabasi Odia Conclave objective is to help motivate Odias to take more active part in Odisha’s development so that they can invest in progressive Odisha ventures and help the state to count among most progressive states in the country.
