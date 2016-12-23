Odisha BJP demands for impartial probe into Rishi death, expulsion of BMC Mayor

Bhubaneswar: 14-member BJP delegation led by party state unit Basant Panda meets Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir. The delegation seeks intervention in sex scandal video, Rishi death cases .





The BJP delegation demands for impartial probe into Rishi death case, expulsion of Bhubaneswar Mayor during a meeting with Governor. BJP delegation informs Governor SC Jamir about the attack on their party men during bandh. BJP delegation after meeting with Guv says second male person shown in sex scandal video is staff of Women & Child Development department. BJP delegation demands for quizzing of the W&CD staff and Rishi’s uncle working as contractor for BMC .