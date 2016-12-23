Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Much awaited Air Show in Cuttack attracted three lakh spectators, Odisha CM, Governor attended
Friday, December 23, 2016
Cuttack: The much awaited ‘ Air Show’ has started in the Millennium City with the presence of around three lakh spectators watching the show. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir watched spectacular performance of Indian Air Force(IAF) in the Kathajodi river bank of the city. 

IAF pilots from Surya Kiran Aerobatics, Saranga Aerobatics and Akash Ganga Aerobatics showcased their performance. Around 100 pilots and 10 IAF officials are participated in the show.  

The Khan Nagar and Kathajodi river bank area of the city has attracted a huge footfall with viewers thronging the site to watch the show.   The event has been hosted to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Biju Pattnaik .

