Odisha Police arrest five in murder of former Maoist cadre

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Koraput: Five persons including Narendra Macha , alias Mitu Kalia , president , Sunabeda tippers & truck owners association , Jayanti Macha , his wife ,Amir Macha , his son along with his friends Madhu Tadingi & Biswanath Padhi were arrested today in connection with the murder of T. Anil Kumar , alias Chandu , a former maoist who was killed at Kanti in Semiliguda block of Koraput district recently .Police had recovered the dead body from Kanti in Semiliguda block of Koraput district.

According to Charan Singh Meena, SP Koraput , the accused had carried Chandu to Badamanjari in the Block on the fateful day and killed him by hitting him with a jack rod on the back & twisted his neck till Chandu breathed his last .They had then dropped his body in the nearby village , Kanti .While the murder was done for some financial conflict between the accused and Chandu , specific reasons were yet to be known .However police was investing to explore all possible links , he added in a press meet .According to Mr.Meena , all the five accused were forwarded to court and police would bring two of them on remand for further investigation .

It might be recalled that Chandu was arrested from Talapaniki village in Narayanpatna block in 2014 who had been granted a rehabilitation following his release from jail in bail .Chandu was from Chirala village of Prakash district in Andhra Pradesh and was married to another maoist cadre Sandhya who hails from Malkangiri district and had also Surrendered before Malkangiri police during that period .

Both were working in the intelligence wing in Srikakulam-Koraput Divisional committee of CPI(Maoist) .According to sources Chandu was staying at Koraput under the eyes of police while his wife was staying in Malkangiri district under similar condition who had come to Koraput and took back the dead body on the following day of the murder .