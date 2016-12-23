Odisha: Tata Steel-constructed Model School inaugurated at Gohirapatuli in Jajpur

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Kalinganagar: An Adarsha Vidyalaya, a Model School constructed by Tata Steel at Gohirapatuli in Ranipada Panchayat under Danagadi Block in Jajpur district was inaugurated on 23rd December 2016.





Shri Pritiranjan Gharai, MLA, Sukinda inaugurated the new school in the presence Shri Sunil Bhaskaran, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Shri Prasanta Mallick, GM, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, Shri Manikant Naik, Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel, Shri Biren Ramesh Bhuta, Chief, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Tata Steel and Mrs Lalita Ray, Chairman, Danagadi Block.





Tata Steel has spent about Rs 4.57 crore in the construction including the required furniture for the School. The two storey school building at Gohirapatuli has 25,000 square feet built up area. Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Company (JUSCO), a Tata Steel subsidiary company, has constructed the School building.





As part of its initiative to make quality education infrastructure available to students in far flung areas of the state, Tata Steel is setting up 30 Model Schools in the state of Odisha among which nine will be in the district of Jajpur. This initiative of the steel major is part of the grand plan of Government of Odisha for setting up such Model Schools (Adarsha Vidyalaya) in each Block of the State.





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gharai said, ‘Tata Steel always seeks to attain the welfare of the people and it is way ahead of other industries in carrying out CSR activities in Kalinganagar.’





Addressing the gathering, Shri Bhaskaran said, ‘Tata Steel is committed to constructing 30 Model Schools in Odisha. This was the first of those schools to be completed. I am thankful to the government, MLA and the local community for extending their support. I believe, this School will play a vital role in promotion of education in the area.’





Members of the local community, local PRI members, school students, and government functionaries, officials of Tata Steel and media persons joined the function.