Odisha court issues NBW against industrialist Mahimananda Mishra,associate Bal over Seaways GM Murder case

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: In a major twist to Seaways stevedoring company General Manager Mahendra Swain murder case, Kujanga JMFC court on Friday issued Non Bail able arrest Warrant [NBW] against Paradeep based Odisha stevedores Limited [OSL] company head Mahimananda Mishra and his official associate Basanta Bal in connection to their involvement in the case.





Earlier a look out circular had been issued against Mishra in connection to Mahendra Swain murder occurred in Paradeep October 26, defending the move Mishra had move Odisha high court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing lookout circular but court denied any interim protection to him. Moreover arm licenses of Mishra and his son Charchit Mishra have been cancelled.





Meanwhile on Dec 7 Paradeep police had raided the house of Mishra located at Baramunda on the Bhubaneswar outskirts including farmhouse at Nischintakoili in Cuttack, Empires Hotel at Bhubaneswar and his residence at Odia Bazar in Cuttack but unable to trace him there later asked his wife Mala Mishra for questioning.





On the other hand the police investigation moving snail pace causing abrupt disappearance and non-cooperation of Mishra and his four associates likely involved in this murder case, probing in to the case, cops have so far arrested five accused persons including the supari Killer Rakesh Chaubey later conspirator of the case Paradeep based trade unionist and Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel In present serving judicial custody but Mishra has given major headache to police to probe the case.

As the alleged accused persons Mishra and his official head Basanta Bal did not respond police query we approached Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Kujanga issuing NBW against Mishra and Bal , responding the police application JMFC court issued NBW against duo on Friday, further legal step would be taken against Mishra if NBW procedure went futile, informed Jagatsinghpur SP, Jai Narayan Pankaj.