Odisha: Prince Dance Group, Robotics to be crowd puller this Patha Utsav

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Prince Dance Group from Berhampur, Ganjam, of the India’s Got Talent fame, will be a star attraction at Patha Utsav – V on Janpath this Sunday.





Robotics display by a group of kids from Houston, US and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay Khurda near the city, would be another attraction during the weekly event, which has created a brand of itself to promote non-motorised transport and road safety awareness along the 1.5 km stretch.

The Prince Dance Group, led by T. Krishna Mohan Reddy has won the reality show India's Got Talent on an Indian TV channel "Colors". The group is unique as the members are from a remote part of Ganjam and most of them are from disadvantaged sections and physically challenged. They have won the hearts of all Odias and later on November 6 also performed at Sardotsav- annual winter festival in Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) and received accolades.

During their final round at the India Got Talent show, with their breathtaking performance on Lord Krishna and his 10 incarnations one of the judges on the stage, Shekhar Kapoor was mesmerised by their performance. Earlier, during the semi-final event they performed an act with the National flag and it brought them huge fan following across the nation.

Robotics show for kids will be a collaborative programme of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay Khurda and First Lego League Group from a high school in Houston, USA. In this programme a group of kids both from US and JNV Khurda will display the robotics skills at Patha Utsav. The kids'team will be -- Abhinash and Abhishek Routray, Swati Samikshya Kar, Priti Pratikshya Kar, Priyanshu Dora and Pranati Sahoo.





Senior teacher from JNV Khurda Kabita Kar and Chetna Samal from Houston will lead and guide the kids so that they can carry on their robotics programme for the kids with ease and confidence.





On the colourful theme will be 3-D Art from the city-based organisation Nirama Kruti Bikash Parishad. Other art-based institutions like IAmArtist, Art Ya Craft, Art Godown and India Craft Nation will also come with various new ideas on art.