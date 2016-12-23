Congress, BJP call for Malkangiri bandh tomorrow as Odisha CM visiting district, BJD warns Congress, BJP

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubanewar: Congress, BJP call Malkangiri bandh tomorrow as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is visiting for a government program.





BJD warns Congress of consequences following later's Malkangiri bandh call tomorrow when CM Naveen is scheduled to visit the district. It is very unfortunate on part of the opposition to defy an official programme of the CM, party Spokesperson Pratap Deb said.





If anything untoward happens then they (Congress) should be ready for same kind of consequences since they are also going to visit many different districts in coming days, he added. Meanwhile, the Congress has said the district has been incessantly neglected by the government. “Malkangiri has never been treated like a district,” Congress leader Pradip Majhi said.