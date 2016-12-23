Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Congress, BJP call for Malkangiri bandh tomorrow as Odisha CM visiting district, BJD warns Congress, BJP
Friday, December 23, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Congress, BJP call for Malkangiri bandh tomorrow as Odisha CM visiting district, BJD warns Congress, BJP
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubanewar: Congress, BJP call Malkangiri bandh tomorrow as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  is visiting for a government program. 

 BJD warns Congress of consequences following later's  Malkangiri bandh call tomorrow when CM Naveen is scheduled to visit the district.  It is very unfortunate on part of the opposition to defy an official programme of the CM, party Spokesperson Pratap Deb said.

If anything untoward happens then they (Congress) should be ready for same kind of consequences since they are also going to visit many different districts in coming days, he added. Meanwhile, the Congress has said the district has been incessantly neglected by the government. “Malkangiri has never been treated like a district,” Congress leader Pradip Majhi said.
 
Top Stories
Congress, BJP observe bandh in Malkangiri protesting Odisha CM visit; Police detained Cong, BJP activists Cold wave continues in Odisha; Phulbani shivers at below 4 degree C Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate second facility of CARE Hospitals today
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net