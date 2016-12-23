Maoists gunned down a villager in Odisha

Report by Nishapati Nayak, Koraput: Maoists have gunned down a villager of Munuguluwalsa village under Pottangi police station in the district on Thursday night suspecting him to be a police informer.

The deceased has been identified as G. Apparao(43). According to reports, 10-15 armed Maoists came near about 8.30 pm to the village and called G .Appa rao out of his house. Later, the red rebels had a discussion with him. Following the discussion, the ultras gun downed Apparao and deep injury to his head and G. Chander Rao younger brother got escaped.

Besides, they also torched two tractors, tata hitachi and a roller in the village named tatamadi, it was in protest against construction of road with which Apparatus was involved. sources added.

Though the exact reason behind the murder is unknown, it is suspected that Apparao was targeted by Moaists for assisting police. Goluru panchayat about 57 house is under fear and villagers stated he was innocent and the family became helpless . Road construction is running from Pedapaduru to Badagoluru near about 4 km under Grampanchyat Ampaballi ,Panchyat Samiti ,Pottangi . Maoists posters were pasted in the spot with warnings not to construct roads