Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate second facility of CARE Hospitals today
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate second facility of CARE Hospitals today
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate second facility of CARE Hospitals today. This was announced by the CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar medical director Mahendra Prasad Tripathy.

He said, “The hospital has been built for patients to have easy access to professional and medical help. We are dedicated to serve the people with superior quality healthcare services, providing care with a difference. This centre is yet another milestone in that direction.”

The new facility is strategically located in the heart of the city and is one of the most modern facilities in the region. A 300-bed hospital built upon two acres of land with seven floors, it has six state-of-the-art operation theatres, cutting edge emergency rooms and 100 critical care beds, said Tripathy. 

All the facilities are under one roof, multiple registration counters on each floor to reduce process time, 24x 7 pharmacy are some of the core services. Among the patient and visitor amenities are a dedicated call centre for appointments, ample parking, valet service, cafeteria and food court and shuttle service to other CARE Hospitals. Most importantly, the hospital has received a no-objection certificate for fire safety, said CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, facility chief operating officer Gaurav Khanna.

Notably, the CARE Hospitals’ first unit with 88 beds has been operating in the city for more than a decade. Till now, it has treated over 17 lakh outdoor patients and 10 lakh indoor patients and is famous for providing cardiac care and is among the trusted hospitals of the city.  
Top Stories
Congress, BJP observe bandh in Malkangiri protesting Odisha CM visit; Police detained Cong, BJP activists Cold wave continues in Odisha; Phulbani shivers at below 4 degree C Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate second facility of CARE Hospitals today
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net