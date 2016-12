Cold wave continues in Odisha; Phulbani shivers at below 4 degree C

Bhubaneswar: Intense cold wave grips Odisha; temperature below 10 degree Celsius in 9 places. Phulbani shivers at 4.6 degree Celsius .

Piercing cold swept most parts of the State as the minimum temperature fell below ten degrees Celsius in at least ten places. MeT officials said the cold wave is likely to continue for the next two days.