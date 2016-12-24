Congress, BJP observe bandh in Malkangiri protesting Odisha CM visit; Police detained Cong, BJP activists

Malkangiri: Congress, BJP observe bandh in Malkangiri protesting Odisha Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik visit to the district. Congress and BJP activists block road at Balimela by burning tyres.





Police detained Cong, BJP activists. 5 BJP activists, including party district president detained. 10 Congress activists, including party Malkangiri district president detained ahead of CM's visit to the district .





Both the parties had declared to observe bandh on Chief Minister’s visit day to protest the State Government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude towards containing Japanese Encephalitis and other unidentified diseases which claimed lives of over 130 children in just two months in the district.