Sudarsan pattnaik created thousands of sand Santa Clauses at Puri beach, Attempt for World Record

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: On the eve of Christmas and New Year renowned sand artist Sudarsan pattnaik has created thousands of sand Santa Clauses with message "Bring Happiness to the World" at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. The festival will start from 24th Dec & continue to 1st Jan 2017. This year Sudarsan tried to break his own record which he had created in 2012. In 2012 he had created five hundred sand Santa Clauses which was placed in Limca books of World record.





Pattnaik took four days and using about 1, 000 tons of sand with some coloured sand to carve this one thousand Sand Santa Clauses. About 35 students of his sand art school joined hand with him to finish this.





After getting confirmation from Limca book of World Record, I have started my work as per their instruction and complete this. Hope this will place in Limca book of World record said Sudarsan.





Puri is a tourist attraction place where lakhs people came to visit during the Christmas and New year. Every year Sudarsan organising a sand art festival during the Christmas holiday which attracts lakhs of art lovers?





I always try to give some awareness messages through my sculpture to the world, so I chose the awareness about global happiness through Santas as the subject at the year-end said Sudarsan.

The Puri beach installation wasn’t the first time Sudarsan has attempted a record-setting number of sand sculptures in one place. He created 500 sand Santa Clauses in 2012 & 100 sand Santa Clauses in 2009, setting a record in the Limca Book World Record.





So Padma Shri awarded sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 50 International sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country.