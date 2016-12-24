Odisha Chief Minister announces Rs. 3 lakh ex-gratia, pucca house for families of JE victims in Malkangiri

Report by Kishore Dash, Bhubaneswar: TO the much surprise of opponents, particularly the Congress, whose leaders are sitting on dharna in front of the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar , Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik , announced an ex-gratia of Rs.3 lakh and a pucca house to each of the families who lost their kids to Japanese Encephalitis across the district ,while adressing a huge gathering of 30,000 people at the DNK Ground in Malkangiri district today.









Naveen was landed at the helipad at about 12. 15 pm in the DNK ground amid the thick security blanket cover and protest by the Congress and BJP supporters while showing black flag outside the venue who were later detained by the police.









Soon after his landing in Malkangiri DNK Ground at about 12.15 pm, Patnaik reached the venue by a car and laid foundation stone for at least 90 development projects. Adressing a public meeting thereafter, Naveen expressed concern over the the death of the children's in the district.









“I am very concerned about the death of children in Malkangiri district. I convey my condolence to the bereaved families. I have announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to each family. Besides special allotment of pucca houses would be provided to those families,” said Naveen in a choked voice.









The Chief Minister also announced that five mega lift irrigation projects to the tune of Rs.3 hundred 55 crore to come up in five of the seven blocks across the district which will irrigate water to 11,500 hectares land .This apart, two irrigation projects would also come up over river "Saptadhara" which will irrigate water to 21,000 hectare lands spread over four blocks in the district.









While appealing the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream, Naveen said his Government is determined to make Malkangiri a model district and the development of Malkangiri has always been the priority of his government.









The Gurupriya bridge construction work will be over by June next year and 51 villages in the cut off region will get the benefit.The income of the mission shakti will be doubled, he added.









Later, Pattnaik in meeting held at the makeshift room near the meeting venue reviewed the JE situation and ongoing vaccination drive with the collector K.Sudarshan Chakravarthy , CDMO Udaya Shankar Mishra and other officials of the district in presence of Additional Chief Secretary UN. Behera, Commerce & Transport Minister Ramesh Majhi and Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi. Lauding the role of the district administration in tackling the JE menace in the district, the Chief Minister said 96 percent of the targeted children's have already got vaccinated and the remaining 4 percent children's will be covered in the next 4-5 days.









Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami and Chitrakonda MLA Dambru Sisha were also present. Ahead of the Naveens visit, police was detained at least 10 prominent leaders of BJP and Congress. All the shops and business establidhments were remain closed in the town and most of buses and public transport vehicles remained off during the bandh call given by the Congress and BJP today.The Congress and BJP supporters were picketed at several places protesting Naveens visit.