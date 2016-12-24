Two players from Odisha among 17 selected for National Squad for 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneshwar: As Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced the final list of players for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, Cricket Association for the Visually Challenged, Odisha (CAVI) today felicitated Mr. Sukhram Majhi and Mr. Md Jafar Iqbal, the two players from Odisha who have been selected to be a part of the 17 member Indian Team, along with Mr. Chandrasekhar Patnaik, who has been the State Coach for Visually Impaired Cricketers in Odisha since 2000.

The felicitation event was organized by CAVI here earlier today and presided by Members from CABI, the Cricketing Arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Diabled. Mr. Achyuta Samanta - Honorary Founding Director, KIIT University; Mr. Sannyas Kumar Behera - General Secretary, Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired – Odisha, and Mr. Nitin Nayak - Member, Organizing Committee, 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017 – Odisha In-Charge graced the occasion and did the honours.

Addressing the media, Mr. MJ Srikant, Strategist on board CABI and Member, Organizing Committee, 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017, who also has his maternal roots from Odisha, said, "I am extremely glad, two talented cricketers from Odisha has made it to the Indian Team for the 2nd T20 World cup Cricket for the Blind to be held in 2017 in India. They remind us, when there is great will power driven by a genuine Intent to excel, nothing comes our way, not even disabilities. I wish them all success for the World Cup. As an inclusive society it is our responsibility to support the differently abled, the upcoming T20 World Cup is a great opportunity for each one of us to support the cause of Cricket for the Blind. I appeal to the people of this great state to come forward and contribute financially, we are also looking for generous funding by the corporate sector of the state, and these contributions will make a difference to their lives"

On the selection of players from the State, Mr. Sannyas Kumar Behera the General Secretary, Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired – Odisha said “We are proud of the two players from Odisha and congratulate them on being selected into the National Squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017. Md Jafar Iqbal has been playing matches for Odisha since 2003 and for Indian Team from 2011. Sukhram Majhi is a recent find and he was one of the key players of the Asia Cup that was held in February 2016 and this will be his first World Cup. This sport is an opportunity to the visually impaired cricketers to showcase their talent and to live an independent life. It is our responsibility to ensure they lead a life equal to the sighted cricketers. I earnestly appeal to everyone to support us in this endeavour through financial contributions, sponsorships and also by your presence during the event, since Ind vs NZ match will be held in Bhubaneshwar.”

Congratulating and thanking Mr. Chandrasekhar Patnaik, the “Superstar Coach” of the Visually Impaired Cricketers in Odisha and for the Odisha Blind Cricket Team, Mr. Md Jafar Iqbal said that “Mr. Patnaik has been my mentor, guide and well-wisher in moulding me into the cricketer that I am today. He has been our Coach since 2000 and he has produced 3 international Cricketers – Me, Sukhram Majhi, and Pankaj Bhue. He has also been instrumental in bringing victory to the Odisha team at the Zonal League Matches and moving up till the Semi Finals of the Nationals”

On being selected for the Indian Team, Mr. Jafar Iqbal said “I feel great to be a part of National Squad, but still feel inferior to sighted players across the State and Country, as we are not getting same facilities and opportunities to play cricket and to give the required time for practice. I have been fortunate enough to get a chance to represent the country but there are many others who need the push in the right direction. I'd like to appeal to media, corporates and the government to not discriminate between sighted players and visually impaired players and to provide equal opportunities to all through financial support or by establishing better infrastructure and training academies.”

Providing his message on the event’s significance, Mr. Mahantesh, Founder Managing Trustee, Samarthanam and President CABI said, “We are very excited on the upcoming tournament and it gives us great pleasure in announcing the same. Our players need all the support to take India onto the international stage and excel in the matched played. Cricket for the Blind calls for support of every individual and organization to make the event a big success.”

The 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind will be played from January 28 2017 to February 12 2017 across 10 cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Kochi, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Vizag/Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru in India by the players from 10 states including Odisha, Andhrapradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand with 10 Nations i.e. Australia, Bangladesh, India, England, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Srilanka, West Indies participating in it. Rahul Dravid has been announced as the Brand Ambassador and he also launched CABI's 'Support Blind Cricket by buying a Cricket Ball' campaign on the occasion. General public can purchase a cricket ball online www.blindcricket.in to support the cause of cricket for the blind for the World Cup. Recently, IndusInd Bank has also partnered up to support the Indian Blind Cricket Team. Bhubaneshwar will be hosting the match between India and New Zealand on February 7, 2017.