Odisha: Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make Music-in-Park programme, a regular event

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: After creating a brand as the No. 1 Smart City in the country with an effective and futuristic planning and then introducing people-centric socio-cultural and heritage events like Patha Utsav and Ekamra Walks, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has conceived a plan to introduce regular Music-in-Park Programme at Indira Gandhi Park every month.





The programme is aimed at promoting and patronising cultural events so that the city would be known as one of the most vibrant cities with cultural practices as it has a history and civilisation over 3,000 years old and the same has still been living with its traditions rooted in its lifeline.





The monthly musical programme, with an artist of national repute, will perform at Indira Gandhi Park in the heart of the city, every Second Saturday of a month.





However, it can be mentioned here that the function would be mainly of Classical Music of high standard so that the programmes would go with the evening ambience, aesthetics of the surrounding and inspiring, for the young mass to re-create a love for the culture and tradition of the land.





BDA will be the sole organiser of the event in association with others as sponsors of the shows. However, officials will always ensure absolute care for the selection of the artist, aesthetics of the stage, decoration and the ambience around.





On December 17, Pandit Jasraj, 88, with his unique attire and style, participated in BDA’s first Music-In-Park programmes with his powerful performances through several `Raagas’ including `Jog’ and `Basant’. While he sang `Hanuman lala’ with `Raag Jog’, his another song `Eso patra padhao’ came with `Raag Basant’, among others, which all the crowd liked and listened to, with apt attention and gaze.





The Octogenarian sage of Indian music made the audience spellbound with his powerful delivery of the songs, many written by himself, and the audience were kept glued to their seats as he proceeded from one powerful performance to the next level of another rich and classic musical sojourn.





A special committee constituted by the development authority will do the selection and screening for the artist to perform at the IG Park. The Horticulture wing of BDA will organise and coordinate the events in both the venue. An event management agency will also be hired in near future by BDA through bidding process to manage the event flawlessly.





In future, the development authority is also trying to organise art exhibitions, installations and other art shows so that the age-old art traditions could be revived once again in the ``Ekamra Kshetra’’.