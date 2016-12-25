Odisha: High security across Kandhamal district for Christmas celebrations, Kui Samaj withdraws Kandhaml Bandh

Bhubaneswar: High security across Kandhamal district for incident-free conduct Christmas celebrations. This was informed by Kandhamal SP Pinak Mishra.





The state government deployed as many as 30 platoons of police, nine companies of the CRPF and 25 police officers have been deployed across Kandhamal district for incident-free conduct Christmas celebrations starting Sunday. On the otherhand Kui Samaj Samanwaya Samiti withdraws its decision to observe Kandhaml Bandh tomorrow after discussion with Collector, IG, SP .









SP Pinak Mishra informed that Pre-Christmas celebrations have started in almost all Churches in the district in a peaceful manner. It may be noted that the administration has been giving special watch on law and order situation during Christmas celebrations in the district since communal riot erupted in 2008 after murder of Swami Laxmananand Saraswati.

After performing mid-night mass at different churches in the tribal-dominated district, Christians thronged their places of worship in colourful attires this morning as people belonging to all communities joined the celebrations showing a spirit of camaraderie and brotherhood. The celebrations remained peaceful and churches and prayer halls were decorated tastefully as elaborate security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incident.

Security personnel have been deployed in strength at places of worship, prayer halls and Christian-inhabited areas, while streets were being patrolled. Steps were taken for thorough checking at all entry points to the district to prevent mischief mongers from entering.