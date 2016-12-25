Odisha: NGO-Vikash organised grand Aids and Appliances distribution camp for leprosy patients

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: A grand Aids and Appliances distribution camp for the leprosy patients was organised by Vikash a noted NGO of the state where materials worth sixteen lakhs was distributed to 190 persons. Hansenians from leprosy colonies of Bhubaneswar, Khordha attended camp. Specialised mobile phones were given to all besides Wheel chairs, Tricycles, Crutches etc.

Local MP Prasanna Patsani was the chief guest; local MLA Bijay Kumar Mohanty and Minati Behera Commissioner Disability were the guests of honour of the event which was organised at Budheswari Community Centre, Bhubaneswar. Other guests on the occasion were Deputy Mayor K Shanty and, Local Corporator Bishnupriya Sethy and Sasi Kumar Tripathy of ALIMCO.

Ashok Nanda the founder Secretary of Vikash was a key attraction for the leprosy patients. Unlike his peers in the university who joined different jobs, he worked with leprosy patients in the colonies. When doctors feared to come near them in the eighties the young social workers worked closely with them. He was subsequently appointed by the Governor to head the Leprosy patient’s rehabilitation programme in the state. Under his leadership Vikash had mobilized leprosy patients who were otherwise begging in the streets in the late 80s to produce spare parts for Konark TV a reputed TV manufacturer of the time.

The devices were arranged by the public sector organisation ALIMCO under AIDP scheme. The camp was coordinated by Sushma Arora Programme Manager of Vikash. Secretary of Vikash Bibekananda Mishra thanked the guests and participants. Prafulla Panda, Narendra Pradhan, Laxmipriya Das, Muktamani Nayak of Vikash and RN Mishra of ALIMCO helped in organising the camp.