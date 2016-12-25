Odisha: Prince Dance Group, colourful street art and songs attract more than 60,000 visitors in Patha Utsav

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: While the atmosphere and the surrounding was filled with the spirit of celebration during the celebration of Vth Patha Utsav on Janpath today, Prince Dance Group became the crowd puller with their signature Krishna Dance, with electrifying choreography and earthy composition.





As the sons of the soil from Ganjam with the India’s Got Talent fame descended on stage no. 1 at Patha Utsav, people started swinging to the melodious and rhythmic beats and were speechless as the performers went with their unique dance drama under the leadership and choreography by T. Krishna Mohan Reddy.

Prince Dance Group is unique as the members are from remote locations in Ganjam and most of them are from disadvantaged sections and physically challenged. They have won the hearts of millions of Odias.

During their final round at the India Got Talent show, with their breathtaking performance on Lord Krishna and his 10 incarnations one of the judges on the stage, Shekhar Kapoor was mesmerised by their performance. Earlier, during the semi-final event they performed an act with the National flag and it brought them huge fan following across the nation.

Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Estate, BDA, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, who is the nodal officer for Patha Utsav, said ``today despite the trend in going for outing and picnics etc, we have a strong crowd of 60,000 or more. The brand -- Bhubaneswar Patha Utsav -- has certainly made its mark and today’s turnout is a testimony to that.’’

Nirmala Kruti Bikas Trust (NKBT), city-based socio cultural group working in the field of community health, eradication of blindness, cleft lip surgery, health-care services for the poor and tribals in the unreachable pockets of Odisha, painted the Janpath with colours of love and affection.

Seen and `selfied’ by thousands of visitors during Patha Utsav today, NKBT’s Rangoli and floral design was the centre of attraction for almost all participants at the weekend event. Dillip Patnaik, founding trustee of NKBT said ``the Christmas celebration has virtually become an international event and it spreads the message of love and affection. With this theme, just like the colours used during Holi, we created this unique Rangoli to spread the message of love and celebration.’’

One of the living legends on Odia music industry and singing sensation of yesteryear Tansen Singh, defying his age and age-related challenges, gave a romantic twist to the young and happening crowd with his ever green number ``Hai mo nachhak bali rusi tu jaa naa chali, Ei mana mora nuhen jail, dekhana to anta bhanga chhali...’’

Robotics show for kids will was a collaborative programme at Patha Utsav between Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay Khurda and First Lego League Group from a high school in Houston, USA. In the event a group of kids both from US and JNV Khurda displayed the robotics skills to create an awareness on the subject among local kids. Abhinash and Abhishek Routray, Swati Samikshya Kar, Priti Pratikshya Kar, Priyanshu Dora and Pranati Sahoo were part of the team. Senior teacher from JNV Khurda Kabita Kar and Chetna Samal from Houston led and guided the kids.





While the various colourful and unique designs on paper by IAmArtist attracted many people, Art Godown and India Craft Nation also came with various new ideas on art and made their presence felt at the event.





With the Christmas around the two main stages and the signage here and there across the Patha Utsav also carried a similar mood reflecting the ideas.





Jai Odisha, a city-based organisation working for non-motorised transport and promoting use of more cycles in the historic city, today offered toffees to kids while handing over them the cycles for their use within the territory of Odisha.





Manab Adnyan Kendra, which received more than 40 requests from people to solve their personal problems in life, today also received equal number of dropping in their box so that the organisers would be able to answer them back within seven days and also call them, if there is any urgent need. Bakul Foundation today organised the reading session among kids. PECUC organised their camp for kids. Among singers Rahul Dhal Praharaj performed on stage with his unique presentation and style.