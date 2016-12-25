Odisha: Ekamra Walks started with a lovely musical note

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The heritage walk of the historic Temple City, which become two such events old this morning, started with a lovely musical note, as flutist Jagat Ranjan Patnaik came with select morning `raagas’ on his instrument as a `jugalbandi’ to the historic event, inside the precinct of Mukteswar Temple.

As the flute recital came as a nice surprise, the heritage walk enthusiasts also gathered around and listened to the fine music before taking their walk around the priceless historic monuments in the Old Town area.

The flutist first played two exclusive morning `raagas’ `Ahair Bhairav’ and `Vivash’ and later as the time progressed, changed to `Hans Dwani’ and `Pilu’, also another two beautiful `raagas’.

As a change in the route map, the famous Suka and Sari Deula complex was added to today’s Ekamra Walks and the participants were surprised to see the craftsmanship associated with the building of the twin temples near the western bank of Bindusagar lake and very adjacent to the old Sanskrit College in the Heritage District.

It can be mentioned here that this year the Archaeological Survey of India has started the renovation work of the Sari Temple, as it belongs to them. After visiting the temple complex, nearby Sanskrit college and an old `math’, the walkers reached the `parikrama’ along the banks of Bindusagar lake and saw another renovation work at Mohini Temple, undertaken by the Odisha State Archaeology.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Upendra Nath Behera, Special Secretary General Administration Department Ashok K. Meena and Principal Secretary Finance Tuhin Kanta Pandey were among participated in the event and were eagerly learning the salient points from the historical perspective. They also took keen interest in watching the temple rebuilding work.

After the `Parikrama’ along Bindusagar, the group went to Vaitaal Temple to see its unique architectural aspects and its association with different schools of religious affiliations. At Ekamra Van senior official of Forest Department Ashok Mishra explained the concept of the unique medicinal garden with 220 plant species and how it has been divided catering to Ayurvedic medicinal plants for men, women and kids.

Instructor from University of Oregon, US, Stephina Brewer, who joined the Ekamra Walks group just near Ekamra Van, said ``people are really great, helpful and events like Ekamra Walks will really push the Tourism agenda to the fore front..’’