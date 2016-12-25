Odisha: Mahima Mishra, his aide Basant Bal detained in Bangkok of Thailand

Bhubaneswar: Mahimananda Mishra , his aide Basant Bal arrested from a hotel in Pratunam in Bangkok of Thailand. Thai English daily Bangkok Post claims arrest of Mahima Mishra and his associate Basant Bal in connection with Seaway Shipping GM murder.





DGP KB Singh confirms arrest of Mahima Mishra and his aide Basant Bal from a hotel in Pratunam in Bangkok of Thailand . Odisha DGP KB Singh to elaborate on arrest of Mahima Mishra at a press meet shortly.

According to the information, the two were accompanied by family members and five to six bodyguards. Bureau investigators traced the two suspects to various tourist spots in Chon Buri and finally learned they were staying at a hotel in the Pratunam area in Bangkok, where they were arrested on Sunday.