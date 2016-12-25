Odisha Police team in Bangkok to bring Mahima Mishra, his aide Basant Bal tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Four member Odisha Police team in Bangkok to bring Mahima Mishra, his aide Basant Bal tomorrow to Bhubaneswar. This was informed by the Odisha DGP KB Singh to media .





Thailand police has detained Mahima Mishra on request of Odisha Police, says DGP KB Singh. A team of police has left for Bangkok to bring Mahima back to Odisha. He will be arrested formally on reaching Odisha, says DGP KB Singh.





DGP KB Sing says Mahima Mishra has been detained at Bangkok Immigration centre, to be deported to India tomorrow. Mahima had travelled to Thailand through Delhi and Nepal and enjoying vacation on a 15- day tourist visa. Thailand police has kept them under watch since Saturday morning.





Police sources also said that Mahima’s hotel bill used to be Rs 1 lakh per day. He stayed mostly in luxurious hotels at various places in his fugitive period like New Delhi, Gurgaon, Amritsar, Kathmandu, Bangkok.





He had tried to escape from India but due to look out circular he could not and finally chose to see it through Nepal border since there is no need of visa and passport. But Odisha police also traced him there so he fled to Bangkok though tourist visa.





It should be noted that Mahimananda Mishra , his aide Basant Bal arrested from a hotel in Pratunam in Bangkok of Thailand. Thai English daily Bangkok Post claims arrest of Mahima Mishra and his associate Basant Bal in connection with Seaway Shipping GM murder.