Odisha to launch intensive malaria control drive called DAMaN
Monday, December 26, 2016
Bhubaneswar: The State Government has planned to introduce an intensive malaria control drive called “DAMaN” (Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran) soon in remote tribal-dominated areas.
The drive would supplement the routine malaria control activities and bridge the gaps in case finding and treatment among the high risk population of inaccessible villages and hamlets.
The programme will be implemented in 8,000 villages/hamlets under 79 blocks in eight districts such as Koraput, Malakangiri, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nuapada and Kandhamal. This programme includes mass screening for malaria with treatment of positive cases along with intensified surveillance, vector control measures and regular health education activities throughout the year.
The DAMaN will continue for 5 years. The State Government has allocated Rs25 crore per year and total Rs120 crore for five years. However Rs10 crore has been sanctioned to roll out the innovative programme.  Under this programme annually around 80 lakh high risk population would be benefited.  This programme would expand to other high endemic districts in future.
