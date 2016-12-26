India Test fired Nuclear-capable Agni 5 missile from Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: India Test today fired Nuclear-capable Agni 5 missile from Odisha coast. Nuclear-capable Agni5 missile with a strike range of 5000km test fired from an ITR at Abdul Kalam Island at 11.5am.





Agni 5 is capable of targeting Asia and parts of Europe, Africa. Agni5 missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne. Indigenously-developed Agni 5 is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. Unlike other missiles of Agni series, Agni5’ is most advanced having some new technologies over navigation, guidance, warhead & engine.