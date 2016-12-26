Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
India Test fired Nuclear-capable Agni 5 missile from Odisha coast
Monday, December 26, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
India Test fired Nuclear-capable Agni 5 missile from Odisha coast
Bhubaneswar: India Test today fired Nuclear-capable Agni 5 missile from Odisha coast. Nuclear-capable Agni5 missile with a strike range of 5000km test fired from an ITR at Abdul Kalam Island at 11.5am. 

Agni 5 is capable of targeting Asia and parts of Europe, Africa. Agni5 missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.  Indigenously-developed Agni 5 is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. Unlike other missiles of Agni series, Agni5’ is most advanced having some new technologies over navigation, guidance, warhead & engine. 
Top Stories
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik blows Panchayat Poll bugle at BJD's 19th foundation day Honeywell helps Bhubaneswar boost security with city-wide surveillance system India Test fired Nuclear-capable Agni 5 missile from Odisha coast
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net