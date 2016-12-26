Honeywell helps Bhubaneswar boost security with city-wide surveillance system

Bhubaneswar: Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that it is helping Odisha Police with a city-wide surveillance system that helps boost security, prevent crimes, maintain law and order, and control traffic in the state’s capital city. The quality of the city’s security is exemplified by Bhubaneshwar’s recent win at the World Smart City Awards. The recognition from the Smart City Expo World Congress is a testimony of Bhubaneshwar’s transformation by adopting cutting-edge technology for resolving urban challenges.

The Honeywell project provides 28 strategic locations in the city with 114 integrated closed-circuit televisions and automatic number plate reading cameras using a command and control system that provides a common operating picture, interactive control, event correlation, and mobile van surveillance in the Police Commissionerate headquarters.

“We are happy to work with Odisha Police to support their progressive approach to smart safety in the city. At Honeywell, our continued focus is on making cities smarter, safer, and more secure, in support of India’s 100 Smart Cities vision. We are proud that our expertise is helping our partners and are delighted that Bhubaneshwar has been recognized by Smart City Expo World Congress for its tremendous efforts,” said Aseem Joshi, regional general manager of Honeywell Building Solutions in India.

For better situational awareness, mobile cameras and digital video recorders have been installed on 33 police vans. These cameras transmit recordings at a pre-determined frequency to the command centres. The cameras are designed to withstand high day-time temperatures. Red-light violation detection systems and advanced video analytics help alert police about traffic violations and enable prompt incident management.

Honeywell is uniquely positioned with the broadest technology solutions portfolio to support India’s 100 Smart Cities vision. It is already working on projects in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an 11-city project in Madhya Pradesh, including a successful Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh event.