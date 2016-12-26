Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik blows Panchayat Poll bugle at BJD's 19th foundation day
Monday, December 26, 2016
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik blows Panchayat Poll bugle at BJD’s 19th foundation day, says he & his party workers are servants of people.  BJD will maintain its tempo in future and work for mother, soil and the people of Odisha said CM Naveen Patnaik at 19th foundation day of BJD.

Diligence of grassroots workers has made BJD the No-1 party in Odisha said CM Naveen Patnaik’s address at 19th foundation day of BJD. CM Naveen  said that  Grassroots workers are party’s backbone and For them my door is always open . CM Naveen Patnaik said BJD will fulfill all promises it has made to the people of Odisha.  CM Naveen Patnaik  said, “I'm overwhelmed by the untiring faith people have reposed on me.” 
