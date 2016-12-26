Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik blows Panchayat Poll bugle at BJD's 19th foundation day

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik blows Panchayat Poll bugle at BJD’s 19th foundation day, says he & his party workers are servants of people. BJD will maintain its tempo in future and work for mother, soil and the people of Odisha said CM Naveen Patnaik at 19th foundation day of BJD.





Diligence of grassroots workers has made BJD the No-1 party in Odisha said CM Naveen Patnaik’s address at 19th foundation day of BJD. CM Naveen said that Grassroots workers are party’s backbone and For them my door is always open . CM Naveen Patnaik said BJD will fulfill all promises it has made to the people of Odisha. CM Naveen Patnaik said, “I'm overwhelmed by the untiring faith people have reposed on me.”