Solar Lanterns distributed by NTPC Kaniha
Monday, December 26, 2016
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Kaniha: NTPC Talcher Kaniha under CSR initiative distributed solar lanterns recently i.e 22.12.2016 at Shivrampur Project UP school  and Balangi Project UP school . Shri L D Sahoo ,GM(O&M) & Shri Anil Jana ,GM(Fuel Managment) distributed the solar lanterns among the school children.
 
Speaking to the school children ,Shri Sahoo said “in order to have a bright future, children must do well in studies".He added “Be Good and Do Good” and remember to become a good human being at first”. In total 219 solar lanterns were distributed which will benefit them during regular studies.
 
On this occasion senior officials Shri K C Samal AGM(Mgr),Shri A  K Das ,Sr. Mgr(HR) & Shri Jakir Khan ,Sr.Mgr(HR) employees ,school head master, teachers and school children in large numbers were present during the distribution programme.
