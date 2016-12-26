61st DAE-Solid State Physics Symposium at KIIT University

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The 61st DAE-Solid State Physics Symposium, organized by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and KIIT University, was inaugurated at KIIT on 26th December 2016. Opening the symposium as the chief guest, Padma Shri Prof. Srikumar Banerjee, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai said, enormous research facilities for solid state Physics are now available in the country.





Neutron scattering facilities, which are helpful in the study of magnetic structure, are available at Dhruva Reactor, he informed, elaborating, a synchrotron radiation spectrum is also available for research in solid state physics.

There is a lot of opportunities to use synchrotron radiation in India, Prof. Banerjee said, while advising the young researchers of the country to use these, instead of going outside.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. P. P. Mathur, VC, KIIT University said, the students and young researchers should take benefit of this symposium. Prof. Saibal Basu, convener of DAE SSPS 2016 highlighted the main purpose behind organizing the symposium. Prof. N. K. Sahu, Associate Director, Physics Group, BARC highlighted various facilities available in Atomic Energy Department for research in solid state physics.

Eminent scientists from India and abroad will deliver talks during this five-day Symposium. Best poster award, Young achiever award and Best thesis award will also be given. More than 900 delegates, including eminent scientists and research scholars from India and abroad, are participating.

Among others, Dr. Sushant Kumar Sahoo, Asst Professor, Department of Physics, KIIT University and the convener of local organizing committee and Dr. Shovit Bhattacharya, Scientific Secretary, DAE SSPS 2016 were also present.