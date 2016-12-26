Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Tourism Minister inaugurated International Odissi Dance Festival
Monday, December 26, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Tourism Minister inaugurated International Odissi Dance Festival
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Organised by GKCM Odissi Research Centre under the aegis of Department of Tourism & Culture, Government of Odisha the International Odissi Dance Festival got off to a colourful start showcasing varied aspects of Odissi repertoire through the legendary, established and senior dancers of repute who enthralled the audience by their splendid performances. 

First afternoon programme was started by the student of Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya from Khairagarh University. Next artistes were Sanghamitra Parida from Bhubaneswar, Molina Singh from Bhubaneswar, Ellora Mohanty from USA, Aruni Kumar Patnaik & Anubrata Atulita Patnaik from Bhiubaneswar, Ranjabali Dey from Kolkata and Poushali Mukharjee from Kolkata.

Evening programme artistes were Meenakshi Behera from Bhubaneswar, Vinod Kevin Bachhan from New Delhi, Santosh Ram & Samir Kumar Panigrahi from Bhubaneswar, Prachi Hota from Bhubaneswar, Sasmita Mohanty from Bhubaneswar, Virag Reka from Hungary, K. Dhanusha & Ipsita Sahoo from Cuttack, Dipsi Pattnaik from Bhubaneswar, Bandita Ghosal from Bhubaneswar and concluded item by the students of Odissi Vision Movement from Kolkata. The art lovers of the city are getting more interested who throng in a large number to this International Odissi Dance Festival organized by GKCM Odissi Research Centre.


The Program was inaugurated by the Tourism & Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda. Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Culture Department Manoranjan Panigrahy, Director, Culture Amrendra Kumar Patnaik, Dr. Sangita Gosain Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre attended the event.  
Top Stories
Konark International Cyclothon national team got huge reception across India on their route to Delhi Odisha Governor inaugurated 5 day State Level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-Training Camp Odisha: Mondei festival began in Nabarangpur
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net