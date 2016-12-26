Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Police brought Mahima Mishra & his aide Basant Bal to Bhubaneswar, Bapi Sarkhel bail plea rejected
Monday, December 26, 2016
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police brought OSLMD Mahima Mishra & his aide Basant Bal Bhubaneswar from Bangkok. Odisha Police taken to Capital Hospital for health checkup . 

On the otherhand Jagatsinghpur District Judge Court rejects bail plea of Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel  on Seaways Shipping GM Murder case. 
It should be noted that Mahima and his other aide Basant Bal who have been wanted by Odisha Police have been arrested from Pratunam area of Bangkok will be deported to India for further legal action, local immigration commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said on Sunday. 
