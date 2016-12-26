Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Centre approves repair of damaged Brahmani River Bridge at Rourkela & lane expansion of NH-143
Monday, December 26, 2016
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Centre approves repair of damaged Brahmani River Bridge at Rourkela & lane expansion of NH-143. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approved the repair of the damaged Brahmani River Bridge at Rourkela & lane expansion of NH-143.

Union Minister Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan hold talks with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over second bridge on Brahmani in Rourkela. It was decided to make the bridge of six lane & float tender within a month, informs Ministers  Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan.

