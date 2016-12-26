Centre approves repair of damaged Brahmani River Bridge at Rourkela & lane expansion of NH-143

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Centre approves repair of damaged Brahmani River Bridge at Rourkela & lane expansion of NH-143. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approved the repair of the damaged Brahmani River Bridge at Rourkela & lane expansion of NH-143.





Union Minister Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan hold talks with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over second bridge on Brahmani in Rourkela. It was decided to make the bridge of six lane & float tender within a month, informs Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan.



