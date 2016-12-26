Odisha: Mondei festival began in Nabarangpur

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Nabarangpur: The Mondei festival and Pallishree mela began here on Monday. The inaugural puja was performed at Maa Bhandara Gharani the presiding deity of this district.





The festival started with priests performing rituals at the Maa Bhandara Gharani temple, the presiding deity of this district. The rituals were performed at 3pm at the temple to obtain the divine ordain (Agyanmala) of the deity.





Later, a grand procession dressed in traditional attire tribal dancers brought the Kalasha in a procession to the festive venue from the temple. The procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the town and reached near the festival podium at Police ground. Students from various schools, colleges and members of various outfits participated in the procession.





Mondei Kalash, and the idols was installed by Commerce and Transport minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi, in the presence of DPC chairperson and local MLA Manohar Randhari, MP Balabhadra Majhi, President Zilla Parisad Motiram Nayak, Collector Rashmita Panda, chairman OFDC, Muna Khan. Later Palishree mela was inaugurated by the chief guest.