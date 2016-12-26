Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: Mondei festival began in Nabarangpur
Monday, December 26, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha: Mondei festival began in Nabarangpur
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Nabarangpur: The Mondei festival and Pallishree mela began here on Monday. The inaugural puja was performed at Maa Bhandara Gharani the presiding deity of this district.

The festival started with priests performing rituals at the Maa Bhandara Gharani temple, the presiding deity of this district. The rituals were performed at 3pm at the temple to obtain the divine ordain (Agyanmala) of the deity.

 Later, a grand procession dressed in traditional attire tribal dancers brought the Kalasha in a procession to the festive venue from the temple. The procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the town and reached near the festival podium at Police ground. Students from various schools, colleges and members of various outfits participated in the procession.

Mondei Kalash, and the idols was installed by Commerce and Transport minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi,  in the presence of DPC chairperson and local MLA Manohar Randhari, MP Balabhadra Majhi, President Zilla Parisad Motiram Nayak, Collector Rashmita Panda, chairman OFDC, Muna Khan. Later Palishree mela was inaugurated by the chief guest.
Top Stories
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presented Youth Innovation Award to 20 young entrepreneurs Konark International Cyclothon national team got huge reception across India on their route to Delhi Odisha Governor inaugurated 5 day State Level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-Training Camp
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net