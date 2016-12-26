Odisha Governor inaugurated 5 day State Level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-Training Camp

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The world has changed a lot since Solferino War in 1859. There have been many great changes in the way Red Cross has evolved to provide selfless social and other humanitarian services. But voluntary services still stand as one of the seven Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross motivating all in its work.





Indeed the core driving objective of the Red Cross is to foster selfless service to improve the lives of vulnerable people. When most people hear the words Red Cross, they immediately think about disaster response and total commitment. This speaks the recognition of Red Cross, said Governor and President, Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch, Dr. S.C. Jamir.

Inaugurating State Level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-Training Camp at Bhubaneswar organized by Odisha State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society Governor said whether it is the devastating Phailin, Hud Hud or mega occasions like Rath Yatra at Puri, thousands of Red Cross and Youth Red Cross volunteers gave their time and energy selflessly to assist others. They have saved lives through first aid, distributed relief supplies, helped purify drinking water, and assisted people to trace missing relatives. They are a true inspiration and the real heroes of every humanitarian operation. I would like to congratulate our young men and women for joining Youth Red Cross and urge upon them to always feel proud to be a member of this largest voluntary humanitarian organization of the world.

Youth Red Cross is not only a place where youth can get involved and make a difference in the lives of others, it is also a place where they can make a difference in their own lives. We recognize that our Youth Red Cross needs to play a lead role and it has already started developing practical arrangements that can better facilitate the promotion of Youth red Cross, while also addressing the very real need to provide people with the skills and training necessary to serve, Governor added.

Outlining the working of Red Cross Governor said, we need to work at constantly espousing our vision which is inclusive of a new look volunteer and look to empower volunteers to deliver quite complicated services.

Gyanabrata Mohanty, Honorary Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch, Major (Dr.) Kalpana Das, Youth Red Cross Officer, Niranjan Sahoo, Collector, Khurda and Er. Bibhuti Bhusan Tripathy, Chairman, Ganesh Group of Institutions spoke on the occasion.