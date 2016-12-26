Konark International Cyclothon national team got huge reception across India on their route to Delhi

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Varanasi: Konark International Cyclothon’s Let's Pedal expedition team got huge reception across India during their route to Delhi. The team got huge reception at Cuttack, Balesore, Kharagpur, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh , Gaya, Sasaram, Varanasi and other cities on their route.





It should be noted that 2nd Konark International Cyclothon, Lets Pedal Expedition kicked off on December 17, 2016 from Bhubaneswar and Konark respectively. This year Konark International Cyclothon started from the Temple City of Bhubaneswar to Konark via Puri. A team of comprising 15 National and International Cyclist joined LETS PEDAL CYCLING EXPEDITION from Konark to Delhi spreading awareness about the benefits of cycling and the health issues associated with vehicular pollution and traffic congestion said Sudhir Kumar Dash, founder, Director of the Konark International Cyclothon, ROOF.





A selected team of seasoned cyclists participating in this fortnight long cycle expedition. Enrouting 20 cities, 6 states and 15 heritage places the team will reach Delhi on 31st December and there will be a Grand felicitation and cultural fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 1st January 2017 on the eve of New Year, he further added.





“On the first day the team received at the Barabati Stadium Cuttack by the team of Odisha Cricket Assocaition on the first day. On the 2nd day of voyage Balasore MP Rabindra Jena and his teams had given the a grand welcome at Balasore. In the third day KIC Let's Pedal team transited at Kharagpur. In the fourth day we were received at the Jamshedpur by Olympian Avtar Singh, Arif Imam and team and given a warm welcome at the Tata sports complex. We had a City ride campaign and visited the Manav Vikas Vidyalaya. The fifth day voyage was amazing mountain terrain from Jamshedpur to Ramgarh. The Ramgarh reception was a larger than life experience for distributing woollens to the needy and deprived with the team Human Rights Council president Ajay Singh. On the sixth day we were accompanied by the rotary international Gaya team for the City ride. The Gaya to Sasaram was a mixed with action, a city and frustration. The 130 km distance was covered by James . The historic city of Sasaram is full of garbage symbolises the continued apathy shown by shown by political leaders and local administration. The eighth day of our voyage to the holy city of Varanasi was amazing to see the student movement catching to the imagination of the Let's Pedal brigade. Students from the sunbeam school joined the movement from the mother India temple. The Let's Pedal team cycles to the ghats and interacted with tourist on the bank of the Ganges,” said Sudhir Kumar Dash, founder, Director of the Konark International Cyclothon, founder of ROOF.