Odisha: BDA to ink pact with WRI for better urban mobility, NMT

Bhubaneswar: To tackle public transportation issues in the city and help find solutions, BDA (Bhubaneswar Development Authority) is collaborating with WRI India (World Resources Institute) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed tomorrow in the presence of H&UD Minister Sri Pushpendra Singh Deo.

The purpose of this MoU would be to establish the basis and structure of collaboration between BDA and WRI. The agency will provide BDA with its technical assistance in Smart City proposal and engage in capacity building programmes to catalyse specific sustainable solutions for urban development and mobility.

Transportation sector is also a focus area for the State Capital as it received large number of votes under the Smart City Challenge, and was part of the city’s proposal that earned it the first position in the Smart Cities Challenge.

WRI India will support Bhubaneswar in its effort to develop transport and urban planning projects under the Government of India’s Smart City Mission. In order to achieve this, WRI will provide technical expertise in the areas of project development, policy and capacity building. To begin with, WRI India has already conducted a national level three-day workshop on ``Indian Vision Zero’’ during September last. By mutual agreement between the parties, additional sustainable transport-related initiatives may be developed under the auspices of this MoU.

WRI’s work under this collaboration will be funded by donor organisations that have committed to support WRI in its endeavour to promote road safety and the development of sustainable cities in India. The MoU has currently been signed for one year that may be extended further upon mutual consent from both the parties.

• NMT initiatives in Bhubaneswar

Patha Utsav

The city is organising a weekly Patha Utsav on every Sunday along the Janpath in order to create awareness on non-motorised transport, people’s ownership over the street as walkers and also promoting activities like cycling, skating and playing.

While the baseline concept of the event was to make the city more liveable and citizens more healthy and smart, the road safety elements were there just like the beginners’ alphabets. Sticking to the lanes of the road is a basic concept for the road users, so Patha Utsav is the perfect event to teach the people of the Temple City, how to use this knowledge in the practices of day-to-day life.

As efficient mobility, child-friendly city, safety for elderly and women etc. are the major focus area in the Smart City Proposal, Patha Utsav has become a stepping stone in that noble direction to change the road use practice and behaviour and to respect pedestrians and also to give way to cyclists, so that the NMT users would be encouraged to use more cycles in future and the city planners would be encouraged to develop more cycle tracks.

Ekamra Walks

Just two weeks old, the heritage walk in the Old Town area in the city is to promote our old history, archaeology and tourism. However, practically it is also helpful in providing a better platform to popularise walking. In the future days Ekamra Walks would also include cycle tour to provide the visitors a new experience during their visit to Bhubanewar.

Complete Street and PBS

Under the Smart City initiative Complete Street Programme will include all elements of road safety for kids and there will be dedicated cycle track and pedestrian ways so that the city would become beautiful, liveable and green with the pollution burden almost nearing zero. There is also an ambitious plan to introduce Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) Programme so that one may use bicycle by registering and would go with the bike to tour around the city with a nominal cost.